Subscribe

Dutch correspondent manhandled during Olympic live shot

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 4, 2022, 8:37AM
Updated 59 minutes ago

A correspondent in Beijing for Dutch national broadcaster NOS was manhandled away from his camera during a live news show shortly before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Sjoerd den Daas, the NOS correspondent in China, was speaking to the camera when security officials pushed him away.

Den Daas remained calm and told the anchor in the Netherlands, “I fear we will have to come back to you later.”

The broadcaster says in a tweet that “sadly, this is increasingly the daily reality for journalists in China." It adds that Den Daas is fine and was able to “complete his story a few minutes later.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette