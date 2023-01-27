Mendocino County supervisors this week advanced a planned lawsuit against an RV park and campground after weeks of conflict stemming from a massive sinkhole that wiped out the driveway to the property just before New Year’s Day.

Dozens of residents and guests of Creekside Cabins were left stranded for nearly a month, as property owner Teresa Thurman has refused to fix the sinkhole or install a temporary bridge, according to the county.

She maintains the road is part of the public right of way and is owned by the state.

“The sinkhole is not on my property,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “I can’t fix it.”

The sinkhole has eliminated the only access for services, exacerbating a group of health and safety concerns that arose amid and in the wake of recent storms. Those included severed access to medical supplies and emergency medical care, food and other necessities, as well as overflowing septic tanks and garbage, according to authorities.

The California Water Resources Control Board last week issued an order to boil water and confirmed the existence of “very high E. coli results” in well samples on the property, according to Mendocino County. Escherichia coli is a bacterial strain considered a good indicator of possible fecal contamination.

County Environmental Health and Code Enforcement staff, in a site inspection last Friday, found sewage from multiple RVs on the ground. They also noticed that “many” RVs were draining sewage and gray water directly into or toward a creek adjacent to the property, the county said in a news release.

On Tuesday, at a Board of Supervisors meeting where the county opted to move ahead with a lawsuit, Thurman said she tested the water and the results for bacterial contamination were negative.

“Are you aware that my treated water has never tested bad? Are you aware that my water is not bad?” Thurman asked the board.

But, county Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren said visits from an environmental health team revealed numerous health concerns, including the possibility of additional viruses in the water, along with E. coli.

Coren requested an extension of the boil water notice and the board unanimously voted to keep it in place.

At the board meeting, Thurman said that she has done everything she could to work with the state and the county to protect her tenants. She had earlier upgraded her water system at the request of the state and “the state didn’t have any issue until the county called them,” she said.

“I’ve worked very closely with the county to try to do the right thing,” Thurman said. She added later, “the treated water that flows into the trailers is safe. If it’s the raw water after storms, you have to watch that.”

She requested a private meeting with county officials to further discuss the issue, and the board agreed, directing staff to reach out to set one up.

As Thurman, the county, and Caltrans work out whose responsibility it is to fix the sinkhole, residents who wished to leave have been able to use a temporary bridge installed by the county to exit the property on Wednesday and Thursday. The bridge is set to be removed Friday.

The placement of the bridge was paid for by the county and cost $250,000. There is no plan for permanent access to the site.

“If we can all sit down in a room and figure out who should do what, we can get this done for a whole lot less than $250,000,” Thurman said at the meeting.

Only about half of the residents were planning on leaving during the two evacuation days, Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall said. About 50 people were originally stranded by the washout, and some have left in recent weeks.

Those who wish to stay do so at their own risk, Kendall said.

During the public comment period of the board meeting, Robert, a seasonal worker staying at Creekside Cabins since September said he had experienced no issues with the park and campground until now.

“It’s hard for me to imagine anything closer to the original spirit of pioneers in the west. They all started like this. From a financial standpoint, (Creekside Cabins) creates this huge refuge. It seems to me almost like a class war, in a way. Like, if they were rich folks maybe the issue would be fixed right away,” he said. Spelling of his last name could not be immediately confirmed.

“I understand why the county is doing what they’re doing, I totally do, but I don’t think that the people living in that park should be the ones who suffer,” another resident, Richard Morrison, testified at the meeting.

“There’s a lot of elderly people that don’t really have an option to go anywhere, and what the county has offered us is not feasible for a lot of people and is basically going to force a lot of people to be homeless,” Morrison said.

Thurman, in her public comments, criticized the county for not doing more to help her tenants.

The board, meanwhile, voted unanimously to direct county attorneys to sue Thurman and her company, Houser Holdings LLC, to address ongoing hazardous conditions at the site.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife also has been contacted and is planning to conduct its own investigation of environmental conditions tied to the property, according to the county.

County public health officials recommended that individuals in the vicinity be aware of any potential health fallout, including diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration, as well as abdominal pain combined with fever, chills, or weakness. Anyone exposed who experiences these symptoms should contact their personal physician or 9-1-1 for immediate medical care.

To obtain information on E. coli testing resources, contact the Environmental Health Department at 707-234-6625.

