E. coli found in Yountville water, residents advised to boil water

Yountville residents are being advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water as a precaution after E. coli bacteria was detected by a Napa County treatment plant.

Napa County sent out a Nixle alert Thursday afternoon alerting Yountville residents that the California Veterans Home Water Plant Water System had found positive samples of E. coli, which can cause serious stomach or intestinal illness.

As a precaution, they asked residents to only use bottled water or boiled tap water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Instructions for disinfecting water:

To boil water, which kills bacteria and organisms, officials instructed residents to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and let cool before drinking.

If you are unable to boil your water, officials advised residents to use water disinfection tablets by following the manufacturer’s instructions or use unscented household bleach.

For EPA instructions on how to disinfect water using household bleach, you can visit tinyurl.com/3t9ptx24.

