Earl is expected to become a major hurricane

Hurricane Earl, which was churning north toward Bermuda, was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Thursday, forecasters said.

Earl was upgraded from a tropical storm Tuesday night, becoming the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.

As of 5 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, the hurricane was about 405 miles south of Bermuda and moving north at 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. A storm is designated a major hurricane once it reaches Category 3, with winds of at least 111 mph.

Earl was expected to turn to the north-northeast Thursday, leading it past the southeast of Bermuda.

Stephen Cosham, the national disaster coordinator for Bermuda’s Ministry of Security, said that Earl was forecast, as of Wednesday afternoon, to pass 101 nautical miles away from Bermuda at its closest point of approach early Friday morning.

“We have the luxury of time on our side,” Cosham said, emphasizing that decisions about possible shutdowns of businesses, transit and public spaces would be made Thursday.

Island officials were considering how far to go with safety measures when the storm is “brushing us by,” he said. “It’s like, should we close down or should we not close down?”

The island was under a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning Wednesday, meaning that hurricane conditions were possible in the area by Friday morning and tropical storm conditions were expected within 36 hours. Swells generated by Earl were likely to cause life-threatening surf conditions in Bermuda and along the Eastern United States through the weekend, the Hurricane Center said. The storm could also dump 1 to 2 inches of rain across Bermuda on Friday.

Bermuda’s government urged residents to prepare for the storm, including trimming trees around homes and reviewing family plans. They were also advised to ensure their hurricane kits included flashlights, a portable radio with spare batteries and nonperishable food to last for seven days.

The Bermuda Weather Service said conditions were expected to deteriorate rapidly Thursday as Earl approached, and that rip currents and hazardous surf conditions were likely along the south shore of the island.

Cosham said the island is “used to facing tropical storms and hurricanes coming close by or hitting us.”

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June to November, has had a relatively quiet start, with only three named storms before last week. There were no named storms in the Atlantic during August, the first time that has happened since 1997.

In addition to Earl, Hurricane Danielle has been meandering across the central North Atlantic. Meteorologists were also monitoring an area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, off the west coast of Africa, that they said could form into a tropical depression over the next several days.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Kay was expected to bring heavy rain across the Baja California peninsula and parts of western Mexico through Saturday.

In early August, scientists at NOAA issued an updated forecast for the rest of the season, which still predicted an above-normal level of activity. In it, they said that the season — which runs through Nov. 30 — could see 14 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 turning into hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 74 mph. Three to five of those could strengthen into major hurricanes.

Last year, there were 21 named storms, after a record-breaking 30 in 2020. For the past two years, meteorologists have exhausted the list of names used to identify storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, an occurrence that has happened only one other time, in 2005.

The links between hurricanes and climate change have become clearer with each passing year. Data shows that hurricanes have become stronger worldwide during the past four decades. Over time, a warming planet can expect stronger hurricanes and a higher incidence of the most powerful storms — though the overall number of storms could drop, because factors like stronger wind shear could keep weaker storms from forming.

Hurricanes are also becoming wetter because of more water vapor in the warmer atmosphere. Scientists have suggested storms like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced far more rain than they would have without the human effects on climate. Also, rising sea levels are contributing to higher storm surge — the most destructive element of tropical cyclones.