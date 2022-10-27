Starting Saturday, any registered Sonoma County voter who has not already cast a ballot by mail may do so in person at one of seven vote centers around the county, according to a County of Sonoma news release.

The vote centers will be open for 11 consecutive days, from Oct. 29 through Election Day, which is Nov. 8. Each will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Election Day, when hours will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the locations:

Cotati Veterans Memorial Building, 8505 Park Ave., Cotati

Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa

Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S High St., Sebastopol

Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W Napa St., Sonoma

Beginning Nov. 5, an additional 24 vote centers will be open for four straight days through Election Day.

Under the California Voter’s Choice Act election model, voters may now cast ballots in person at any voting location they choose. That’s new in 2022. No one is assigned to a single place.

At a vote center, in addition to in-person voting, voters may drop off vote-by-mail ballots, receive replacement vote-by-mail ballots as well as be provided accessible ballot marking devices and language assistance.

Registered voters may also update their voter information, and citizens who are eligible to vote but missed the Oct. 24 voter registration deadline may complete a same-day voter registration form and cast a ballot immediately on site at one of the vote centers. This includes on Election Day.

Voters preferring to vote by mail may return their ballots through the mail (it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar of Voters Office by Nov. 15), by dropping off at one of the 21 drop boxes located throughout the county or by bringing to a vote center.

For a list and map of all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County, including the dates and times they are open, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.

For more information, go to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters website at socovotes.com, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the Registrar of Voters Office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.