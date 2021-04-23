Early morning crash takes life of Ledson associate

A single-vehicle crash on Grove Street early on the morning of Saturday, April 17, took the life of Sonoma’s Audrey Eddinger, a longtime member of the Ledson family of companies.

Eddinger was driving a 2014 Chevy Impala at about 7 a.m., headed east on Grove Street from the Diamond A neighborhood, “at an unknown high rate of speed,” according to the CHP incident report. “For reasons still under investigation, she allowed her vehicle to leave the roadway and collide into a concrete drainage culvert and into a tree.”

She was not wearing a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Alcohol was not thought to be a factor in the accident.

Audrey Eddinger, 53, was the wife of Scott Eddinger, who for 40 years has been the controller of Steve Ledson’s wine and construction businesses. The Eddingers were married in 2010.

Though not a drinker herself, she worked with the wine club and other hospitality functions. “She was home with me prior to the accident and had slept through the night as usual,” said Scott Eddinger.

Said Ledson, “She had a passion for people, helping people and making people feel good.” He said when he had tension with difficult customers, he’d ask her to intervene and calm the situation.

“I’ve known Audrey for a long, long time,” continued Ledson. “She was a great person, an extremely hard worker – I don’t think she was ever late to her job, ever.”

Scott Eddinger was himself badly injured in an early-morning auto accident in 2019, on Highway 12 near the Ledson Winery, when a vehicle crossed over into his lane.

Earlier this year on Feb. 4, near the same Grove Street location of the April 17 fatality, a tree-trimming truck and trailer rig crashed into a tree and rolled over into the road, spilling significant quantities of diesel fuel.

Audrey Eddinger is survived by her husband, her daughter Tawny Ward and her two step-sons, Morgan Eddinger and Nathan Eddinger. Plans for a service are still being determined.

