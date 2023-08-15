Early morning fire causes $150,000 in damage to Boyes Hot Springs home

Sonoma Valley Fire Department extinguished a small house fire in the 100 block of De Chene in Boyes Hot Springs at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sonoma Valley Fire District Chief Steve Akre said.

The fire started on the home’s exterior and moved into its attic, where smoke and water from the incident caused nearly $150,000 in damage, he said.

At 3:15 a.m., Sonoma Valley Fire District arrived on scene with four engines, a ladder truck and two ambulances.

The fire was contained about 20 minutes later, and the single occupant of the home and their three dogs were safely evacuated without injuries.

Fire investigators were unable to determine a cause for the fire but they do not suspect arson, Akre said.

Sonoma Valley Fire District participated in an “extensive salvage” of the home while they mopped up the damage.

