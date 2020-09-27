Update: 2,000 residents under evacuation orders as Glass fire reaches 1,000 acres by noon Sunday

Noon update: Fire reaches 1,000 acres as firefighters brace for more high winds Sunday night

Winds are expected to intensify, reaching up to 30 mph Sunday night and into the early Monday morning, and combine with dry conditions to potentially fuel spread of the Glass fire in Napa County.

The fire, which was sparked about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, grew explosively as dawn broke Sunday under critical fire weather conditions that are expected to linger until 9 p.m. Monday.

By noon Sunday, the Glass fire had burned through 1,000 acres of rugged, mountainous west Napa County countryside, and was threatening many isolated, wine country communities.

National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Schneider said by midday Sunday winds had eased to about 10 mph, coming from the north, northeast. But she expected conditions to reverse as the day goes on, with wind gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph at higher elevations by the evening.

Already, temperatures at noon Sunday hovered in the low 90s in the area of the fire, and about 30 miles to the east in Sonoma County.

Schneider said Monday would feature more of the same weather during the day. By Monday night, winds are expected to settle giving firefighters an advantage and the 2,000 residents evacuated Sunday morning a sense of relief.

11:40 AM update: Napa County emergency officials ‘very concerned’ as fire rages to nearly 1,000 acres

About 2,000 people have been evacuated, including 50 patients at Adventist Health St. Helena hospital in Deer Park, ahead of the advancing Glass fire, which roared to life before sunrise Sunday and had grown to nearly 1,000 acres.

The evacuations cover 660 Napa County homes, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services, as well as the hospital, and prompted the county to open an evacuation shelter at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.

A 48-hour red flag warning, that started at 9 p.m. Saturday and expected to last until 9 p.m. Monday, was the basis for the hospital evacuation and extensive residential evacuations by 14 Napa County Sheriff’s deputies. They used high-low sirens and went door-to-door to spread the word early Sunday morning.

“We are very concerned tonight about red flag conditions,” said Janet Upton, spokeswoman for the Napa County Office of Emergency Services, pointing to the isolated nature of the communities and their narrow, winding mountain roads.

11:00 AM update: Silverado Trail wineries spared so far

The Glass fire appears to be moving north and has not crossed over the Silverado Trail where many premier Napa Valley wineries are located, according to Cal fire.

The blaze has remained to the east of the trail, but threatening nearby wineries such as Rombauer Vineyards and the Davis Estate, where an air tanker Sunday morning dropped fire retardant behind the hills of the property.

The fire, which started at 3:50 a.m. near the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road, is heading toward the town of Angwin, Cal fire spokesman Erick Hernandez said. “We keep having wind shifts,” Hernandez said.

Adventist Health St. Helena hospital in Deer Park was placed under a mandatory evacuation as a result of the blaze, he said.

Napa County has opened an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street, Napa. Anyone going there should bring a facial covering and adhere to prudent social distancing.

9:30 AM update: Glass fire quickly expands to 800 acres near Calistoga

A wildfire that erupted early Sunday had grown to at least 800 acres between Calistoga and Angwin in Napa County, Cal Fire reported, as local authorities issued evacuation orders for residents in the Deer Park area north of St. Helena.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office called for a mandatory evacuation for residents living along Crystal Springs Road and North Fork Crystal Springs, an area with some nearby wineries and vineyards backed up against the Vaca Range.

Angwin residents were under an evacuation warning.

Photos on social media showed at least one structure that had burned and people noting that they had to quickly leave in the dark. Cal Fire has named the blaze the Glass fire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement that “heavy drift smoke and light ash” were coming into the county from the Glass fire but there was no current threat to its residents. The North Bay area is under a red flag warning through 9 p.m. Monday, with triple-digit heat, dry, offshore winds and low humidity that can fuel extreme fire behavior.

“Additional firefighting resources from across the region is on the way. Air attack will be starting soon,” state Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) wrote on Twitter. “The fire is fast moving, dangerous and nearing 1,000 acres.”

