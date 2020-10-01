Early October in Sonoma County history

Travel back in time to explore images of Sonoma County life in early October. What were some of the stories covered by The Press Democrat from Oct. 1-12?

On Oct. 1, 1969, two powerful earthquakes along the Healdsburg Fault shook Santa Rosa at 9:56 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. Measuring 5.6 and 5.7 in magnitude, the quakes destroyed 21 buildings, damaged many others and caused more than $5 million in damage. The quakes triggered a complicated municipal redevelopment program that eventually led to the transformation of downtown Santa Rosa and the construction of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall.

On Oct. 2, 1950, a comic strip named "Peanuts" debuted in seven American newspapers. Charles Schulz's cartoon feature "Li'l Folks," the forerunner of “Peanuts,” was developed for the Pioneer Press in Schulz’s hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1947. The strip was sold to United Feature Syndicate in 1950 and the name changed to “Peanuts.” The syndicate paid Schulz $90 for his first month’s worth of strips.

In time, Schulz, who moved to Sonoma County in 1958, saw “Peanuts”' translated into more than 20 languages and published in 2,600 newspapers in 75 countries. Its worldwide readership exceeded 350 million people.

And on Oct. 9, 1897, the first issue of The Press Democrat was published after business partners Ernest L. Finley and Charles Dunbar, owners of the Evening Press, bought the Sonoma Democrat and merged the two publications. The first editor was Grant Richards and the one-year subscription cost $5.

– News researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.