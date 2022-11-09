Windsor Town Council member Rosa Reynoza was leading Vice Mayor Esther Lemus in the race for Windsor mayor by nearly 20 percentage points in early returns, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office.

In results released shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m., Reynoza had 59%, or 2,662 votes, while Lemus had nearly 41% of the vote, or 1,836, with 4,498 votes counted so far.

The total number of registered voters in Windsor is 16,958.

Council race results for the three contested seats were as follows:

District 1: Incumbent Council member Mike Wall, elected in a special election last April, had received 560 votes, or 63% and Gina Fortuno-Dickson had won 334 votes or 37%. District 2: Mayor Sam Salmon had received 59, or 882 votes compared with Maureen Merrill's 41% or 609 votes.

District 4: Tanya Potter was winning with 795 votes, or 73%, and Kevin Gonyo had 293 votes or 27% of the vote.

Voters queuing up to cast their ballots by mail at the Windsor Bluebird Center or coming and going from the polling place seemed determined to do their duty at the polls Tuesday. There was a steady stream of cars showing up — enough to cause a traffic jam that police were called to manage.

Not a surprise, considering the issues at stake and the differences between the two mayoral candidates and the three contested council races on the ballot.

With Reynoza still in her first term and not seeking endorsements, and Lemus, a better-known contender who served on the Windsor Unified School Board and was backed by Sonoma County’s political establishment, voters had much to consider.

Reynoza was elected as an outsider who was raised in Windsor sent to change things to be more small-town friendly.

Lemus, a former Sonoma County assistant district attorney who now works for Legal Aid, also has strong local roots and is seen as a progressive.

She voted in favor of continuing the exclusive agreement with the Robert Green Co. to go forward with continuing to look at the developer’s proposal for the Town Green; Reynoza had to exclude herself from voting because she was seen to have a conflict because of her proximity to one of the proposed development sites, but made it clear how she would vote: no.

But issues like whether to build more affordable housing and the town’s 4% budget deficit dominated the political discussion, according to candidates, with an undertone of the town’s wish to get away from the political scandal caused by former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who was accused by at least 13 women of sexual assault. He has denied the accusations.

“I voted for Rosa (Reynoza) for mayor because she is more vocal about keeping Windsor small and to be honest, was not tied to the (former mayor Dominic) Foppoli mess,” said voter Jennifer Heinley, 43, after filling out her ballot. “She’s more family oriented, and I know Esther is too, but we need somebody new there who is not tied to Dominic.”