Early results: Yes on Measure H tax increase extension for Santa Rosa public safety leads

A nearly 20-year-old Santa Rosa sales tax increase, which generates $10 million annually for fire and police services, was on track to be extended another 20 years, according to early results released Tuesday night by the Sonoma County Voter of Registrar’s Office.

A yes on Measure H would OK a proposed 20-year extension of Measure O, which was first approved by voters in 2004. Measure O, which increased the sales tax to 9.25%, is set to expire in March 2025.

It established a quarter-cent sales tax increase that helps pay for more than 25 Santa Rosa police and fire positions, public safety equipment and youth and family services.

As results trickled in Tuesday evening, supporters of Measure H lead with 73.7% of the early results released soon after the polls closed at 8 p.m. The early results included a total of 26,826 votes mail-in ballots and in-person returns.

There are 102,532 registered voters in Santa Rosa.

Supporters of Measure H say Santa Rosa’s police and fire departments could face job cuts if the tax increase isn’t extended. And as Election Day progressed, Santa Rosa voters cited recent wildfires as reasons to renew the tax increase.

Angelina Williamson, a Santa Rosa resident of 10 years, said she became more cognizant of fire services after area wildfires like the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The ongoing threat and need for adequate protection motivated her to support Measure H.

“If the fire department is included in that, I don’t think I can vote no,” Williamson, 52, said after voting at the Sonoma County administrative center.

Under Measure O, the police and fire departments each receive 40% of the funding and the revenue comprises up to 7% of the departments’ budgets. The remaining 20% goes to violence prevention.

The tax increase also pays for after-school programs and camps, sports leagues, college readiness programs and workforce development. Part of the money goes to nonprofits that provide parent education and family mental health support.

Under Measure H, programs will be expanded to include mental health support and to prioritize resources in new geographic areas such as Roseland.

“Beautiful, I’m all for that,” Santa Rosa resident Kha Khan, 31, said after voting in favor of Measure H at the Finley Community Center.

He lives with a family of six and he said the sales tax increase is a small price to pay to ensure police officers and firefighters will respond whenever there’s an emergency.

“It’s very important to have peace of mind,” Khan said.

Opponents of Measure H have maintained that the city already has sufficient funds for police and fire services and additional taxes will create an additional burden during the ongoing period of inflation.

The Sonoma County Taxpayers Association, a watchdog group, argues that Measure H is not an extension, but a new tax. It contends the city has deliberately underfunded public safety to justify its renewal.

Williamson said she supports Measure H specifically for the benefit of firefighters. She generally appreciates Santa Rosa police and their services, she said, but believes the Police Department is already sufficiently funded.

But previously, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers said the city is operating on a tight budget and would need to make cuts if Measure H doesn’t pass.

Supporters have also contended Santa Rosa has grown since Measure O passed and the threat of crime and wildfires also expanded.

Trevor Cann, 56, has lived in Santa Rosa all his life and he couldn’t remember if he voted in 2004 when Measure O passed, he said outside the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building where he dropped off his ballot Tuesday.

This week, he voted in favor of extending the sales tax and concurred the city has grown and needs adequate police and fire coverage.

“Fires seem worse, crime seems worse,” Cann said.

