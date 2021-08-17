Early voting begins in Sonoma County for Sept. 14 recall election, Rohnert Park’s Measure D

Election Day for California’s special recall election may be Sept. 14, but as of Monday Sonoma County voters are now able to cast their ballots if they want to do so early.

In-person voting kicked off Monday at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters office at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.

In addition, the registrar’s office began sending out vote-by-mail ballots on Monday and all registered voters should receive them within three to 10 days, according to the county.

Voters also may pick up ballots for themselves right away at the Registrar of Voters office, but if a third party is picking up a ballot for someone else, that person must have a signed note from the registered voter, officials said.

Beginning Tuesday, voters may deposit their mail-in ballots in drop boxes stationed across Sonoma County.

Drop boxes will be available 24 hours per day and a list and map of the 20 locations is available on the Registrar of Voters website.

Anyone who doesn’t receive a mail-in ballot or needs a replacement has until Sept. 7 to request one be mailed to them. After Sept. 7, all requests need to be made in-person at the Registrar of Voters office.

Polling places will open across the county from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 and a list and map also is available online.

Sonoma County voters will have their say in a statewide recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom and in a recall election for Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

The office of California’s Secretary of State shows 46 candidates for governor in the event the statewide recall passes.

Ravitch is unopposed. But, should her recall be approved, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will have to appoint a replacement. She has previously said she plans to retire once her term ends in 2022.

Also on the ballot, specifically for voters in the city of Rohnert Park, is Measure D, a referendum asking for a yes or no vote on whether the ordinance banning the sale and use of fireworks in the city “shall ... be adopted?”

On April 27, the Rohnert Park City Council approved the ban to reduce the threat of wildfires. The ordinance, though, was opposed by a group of residents who argued that annual fireworks sales in the city support local nonprofits.

They then circulated a petition demanding it be put on hold in favor of a referendum that would let Rohnert Park voters decide the fate of fireworks in the city. They acquired nearly 4,000 signatures — surpassing the required 2,552 names needed to get the measure on the ballot.

If the ban is approved, Cloverdale will be the only Sonoma County city that allows fireworks sales.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi