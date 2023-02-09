Earthbound Rancho Cotate High students get video visit from their most famous alum, orbiting 250 miles overhead

“When you’re in space, physically and mentally, do you feel different?”

The question came from Ryan, a Rancho Cotate High School student.

“Yes, you absolutely feel different ― the absence of gravity is the first thing,” astronaut Nicole Mann said.

Then she unhooked the Velcro straps holding her to the floor of the NASA space station, floated to an upright stance on the vertical wall, and sat upside-down on the ceiling, before doing a flip to get back to the “ground.”

The 100 or so Rancho Cotate High School students in the school theater gasped and giggled.

They assembled Thursday morning for a live talk with one of their school’s most famous alumni, Petaluma-born astronaut Nicole Mann, who answered their questions while orbiting 250 miles above the earths’s surface while traveling 17,500 mph. The stream was beamed into individual classrooms as well.

Students were able to ask 10 questions.

Mann, wearing a blue NASA space suit, ate peanut M&Ms out of the air and created orbs of levitating water. At one point she even proudly held up a Rancho Cotate Cougars soccer jersey sent by students that she brought with her on her celestial mission.

Mann, who graduated from Rancho Cotate in 1995 and went on to become a decorated fighter pilot, made history as the first Native American in space in Oct. 5, 2022, when she and her crew lifted off on their journey to the International Space Station.

Many students said they felt inspired to see someone from their own school become an astronaut, a career field they had never even considered. The ones that got to ask questions, said it was an honor.

They asked, she answered

What advice do you have for people who want to be an astronaut but think it is impossible? — Dulce

“I don’t think anything is impossible,” Mann said. “And certainly becoming an astronaut is not impossible, as I’m living proof, from somebody that graduated Rancho Cotate High School.”

If you don’t dream of it, attempt or try, “then it’s impossible,” Mann said, but the first step is a solid education and experience.

NASA has scientists, doctors, engineers and educators, the requirement being that they have to have a master’s degree and experience in a STEM field, she said. They also look for well-rounded people of different backgrounds.

What is it like looking at the planet from outer space? — Christian.

You could see Mann’s face light up as she described the view from space to the theater full of students.

“Christian, it is an incredible view,” she said, sharing a moment from just a couple hours earlier.

“So we were coming across water, and as we come over California, I had just looked out of the window and I recognized Point Reyes and the Bay Area right away,” Mann said. “And then you can see all of the California valley and you can see the mountains. And you will pass over the whole span of the United States in just a matter of minutes.”

They orbit the earth every 90 minutes, she said, adding that the sunrises and sunsets are her absolute favorite time when all the colors change so quickly.

“It’s amazing to look out and you see the planet and then you just see the darkest black you’ve ever seen ― the vacuum of space,” Mann said. Looking out, you can see the thin, thin layer of atmosphere, “and it’s the only thing that’s keeping us alive and protecting us from the vacuum of space.”

“It makes you realize how fragile the planet is and how important it is that we take care of it,” she said.

How does it feel to be the first Native American in space? — Ashley

“To me it’s a great honor, but it also is a great responsibility,” Mann said.

The Petaluma-born astronaut said she worked hard during her time at the local high school and later at the U.S. Naval Academy to become an engineer, a Marine and a fighter pilot.

“Not to become a female Marine or a Native American engineer,” she said.

But over time, she said she realized how important it is to embrace our different heritage and strive for diversity.

Mann thinks one day being “a first” won’t make the news and because it’s just commonplace.

“I think operationally we’re getting there,” she said. “At NASA it’s the capable and the qualified who are selected for missions. But the harsh reality is in the world that we live in today, there are still barriers and there are still inequalities, which keep the people from progressing and achieving those dreams, so I think it’s important that we tell our story and that we share our journey with the younger generation.”

What is it like living in space? — Sean

“It’s extremely busy,” Mann said. With over 200 ongoing science projects, the astronauts have to conduct them as well as be the handymen and the plumbers.

“But it’s also a lot of fun,” she said, showing them some of the ways the astronauts get to play with microgravity.

She pulled out a bag of water that astronauts drink from, squeezing it to create a liquid sphere floating in midair. She pushed her hand through the blob to show students the way the water behaves in space, like a gel between her fingers.

“In fact you can just drink that water,” and she chomped down on the floating blob as students laughed.

She also ate a peanut M&M out of the air, adding that your parents can't get mad at you for playing with your food when you’re in space.

“It’s a very busy, a very rewarding job, but it’s also a ton of fun,” Mann said.

What they thought of the experience

Afterward, some students in a social studies class debriefed with their teacher Matt Transue, who graduated with Mann in ‘95 and is her friend.

“That was so, so cool,” one student said.

Olivia Teich, a senior, said it was an honor to be able to ask Mann a question, “and helpful to know anything’s possible.”

“It’s nice to see that she takes pride in where she comes from and that it’s the same place where we live and we go to school,” Teich said.

“Just that fact she’s thinking about us is incredible ― it’s touching,” said Interim Principal Heather Ramme. “It provides such an inspiration to students on what they can accomplish and that they can accomplish anything they can set their minds to.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.