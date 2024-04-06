An earthquake rattled homes and buildings in the East Bay around 11:14 a.m. Saturday.

The quake was measured at 3.4 magnitude, according the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was traced to John Garber Park, near the Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve in South Berkeley.

The earthquake is along the Hayward fault line, which runs from San Jose to the San Pablo Bay. Major earthquakes along the fault line take place every 100 to 200 years, with the last one occurring 150 years ago — scientists say that the next “Big One” could come any time.

Residents around South Berkeley and North Oakland said they felt their homes shaking. No damage or injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

The earthquake is weaker than the one that shook New York City and parts of the northeast on Friday morning, which was a magnitude 4.8. That one also caused no major damage, but the tremors were a surprise to the East Coast, where earthquakes are far less common.