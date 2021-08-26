Earthquake swarm raises eruption risk on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

The Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii is waking up once again.

A swarm of earthquakes in recent days indicated magma movement under the caldera. In response, the U.S. Geological Survey raised the alert level for the volcano from "advisory" to "watch" and its aviation color code from "yellow" to "orange" on Tuesday.

"It means it's elevated in risk," said Jefferson Chang, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. "It's producing earthquakes that are indicative that it's alive. It's an active volcano. I think it's the most active volcano in the world."

The seismic activity began the evening of Aug. 23 and persisted into the early morning hours the next day, with a particularly strong sequence of tremors at about 1:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. Pacific time), USGS said.

Across 24 hours, more than 275 earthquakes were detected. Most of the earthquakes ranged in magnitude between 1.0 and 2.0, and they were 0.6 to 1.2 miles or less below the surface, USGS said.

"On the 23rd, we started getting an increase in earthquakes," said Chang. "We went from about 1 or 2 every hour to about 5 to 10, which raised our internal alert level. The morning of the 24th, there was an increase in earthquakes that indicated magmatic movement. That's when we went to 'watch.' People should have a heightened awareness that an eruption may occur. It doesn't mean an eruption is imminent, but we are watching it and people should be careful."

In technical terms, the onset of the earthquake swarm "was coincident with a change in the style of ground deformation at tiltmeters in the Kilauea summit region, potentially indicating the shallow movement of magma beneath the south part of Kilauea caldera," USGS said.

In the past 12 hours, activity calmed. "The ground swelling started to go down at 4 a.m. [local time] this morning," Chang said. "It looks like it's quieting down. We'll probably keep it at orange until we're 100% sure it's back to being its normal self."

Kilauea has erupted 34 times since 1952, according to a history on the volcano posted by the volcano observatory. Eruptions were nearly continuous along the volcano's East Rift Zone from 1983 to 2018, and a lava lake with a vigorous gas plume formed at the summit within a vent of the volcano's Halemaumau Crater. The lava pond drained in 2018 after an eruption from Kilauea's lower East Rift Zone. "A summit eruption from December 2020 to May 2021 created a lava lake within Halemaumau crater," the observatory's website says.