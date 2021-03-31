East Bay 2-year-old who 'got ahold of some fentanyl' saved with Narcan

An East Bay police officer used the life-saving medication Narcan to resuscitate a 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl Friday night, police said.

Officer Aaron Khamosh with the Concord Police Department was on patrol when he was flagged down on Salvio Street by a driver who was frantically asking for help, according to a statement shared by police.

Khamosh found the 2-year-old in the back seat of a car had stopped breathing and immediately performed life-saving measures including CPR and chest compressions. The baby remained unresponsive and grew pale, and the officer couldn't find a pulse.

The mother shared that the child "got ahold of some fentanyl" and needed Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid drug overdoses and counter the decreased breathing caused by them, police said.

Khamosh administered two doses of Narcan and continued CPR until the baby started breathing and gained consciousness, police said.

"We are grateful the baby will survive this ordeal and for Officer Khamosh's quick thinking," the police department said. "A reminder to our community, that fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and potent opioid."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and one of the main drugs fueling an epidemic of overdose deaths across the United States, according to a report from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The child is recovering at Children's Hospital Oakland and is under the care of Child and Family Services. The baby's mother was arrested and charged with child endangerment and possession of a narcotic.