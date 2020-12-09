East Bay Regional Park District causes outrage after shooting cats in Oakland

East Bay Regional Park District staff members have admitted to shooting and killing cats on park land in Oakland, leading to outrage from animal shelters and residents alike.

ABC7 reported on Sunday that parks staff told resident Cecelia Theis that they had shot and killed "several cats that had wandered into a nearby marsh."

Theis, an East Bay resident, began caring for a colony of up to 30 feral cats at Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline over the past year.

She took to social media when she suspected that parks staff had been shooting the animals. A Facebook post on Dec. 4 alleges, "There is a pile of bags and a hole in the fence near where I fed these babies every night. Those jerks hunted them and killed them."

In an email to SFGATE, East Bay Regional Park District did not deny that cats had been shot and killed by the department. "Lethal removal is used as a last resort after extensive trapping efforts are made. Lethal removal only happens when feral cats are in the act of hunting wildlife on District property," said public information supervisor Dave Mason.

Parks staff confirmed to ABC7 that 12 cats were killed in marshland near the park, and six more in other parts of the district this year. They also reportedly confirmed that the district failed to give Theis a chance to trap and move the cats before they killed them.

Mason referred to the situation at MLK Jr. Shoreline as "an out-of-control feral cat colony of at least 30 cats," adding, "feral cats are predatory animals that kill birds and eggs either for food or by instinct."

"The Park District appreciates all animal life but is required by law to protect threatened and endangered wildlife living in District parklands. It is imperative that the public understands that feral cats are not part of a healthy eco-system and feeding them only serves to put endangered wildlife at risk," Mason said.

The shoreline area is described as a sensitive ecological area by the parks department. They say that hundreds of species are at risk from the predatory cats, including the Ridgway's rail, California black rail, and the salt marsh harvest mouse.

East Bay Regional Park District told SFGATE that it "reached out many times to those feeding the feral cat colony asking them to stop and not release additional cats into the area. Unfortunately, they did not comply with requests."

The department provided SFGATE with correspondence sent from parks staff requesting that the colony of cats at MLK Jr. Shoreline park be removed.

Theis told SFGATE that she was lied to repeatedly by East Bay Parks, and that the emails were not sent to her address. She also says that many of the animals in question were not feral as described by the parks department, but abandoned, tame animals as depicted in videos she shared on Facebook. "I'm looking out at the park crying their names," she said.

In another Facebook post Monday, Theis reached out for help in finding a location to place the remaining cats at MLK Jr. Shoreline. She also demanded a policy change from the park district.

"Stop the shooting and come up with a policy and a plan with a more humane way to handle cats," she wrote.

A Change.org petition was started yesterday by resident Cassidy Schulman, demanding that East Bay Regional Park District pledge to stop shooting cats. The petition reads, in part, "I ask you to join me in asking EBRPD to honor their own values. Where was their empathy when they sent rangers out with guns?"

Island Cat Resources and Adoption and other local animal welfare organizations are now helping Theis trap the remaining cats, with 12 cats from the park now in shelter and to be adopted soon.

Though not promising to change the department's policy, Mason told SFGATE that in the future, more efforts will be made to work with shelters to avoid shooting cats: "We hope to work more closely with the volunteer organizations and area animal shelters in the future to trap feral cats so as many as possible can be safely adopted into homes."

