East Brother Light Station is accepting applications for innkeepers

The East Brother Light Station in San Pablo Bay is set to reopen Sept. 1 after being closed more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is looking for innkeepers for its five-bedroom bed & breakfast inn.

Desired candidates are a couple or two-person team tasked with every aspect of managing the luxurious B&B. At least one applicant is required to have a Coast Guard’s license to ferry guests to and from the island. Other day-to-day tasks include operating the front desk and gift shop, doing all the housekeeping and serving up a “high-quality culinary experience” twice a day for up to 10 guests, according to the job listing on its website.

Innkeepers will receive an annual stipend of $140,000, a health plan, and, of course, island living quarters. Applicants must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and must be non-smokers.

"I've been working on it for nearly 40 years and initially it was abandoned and we rehabilitated it and then we looked for some way to produce an ongoing revenue to maintain it," Richmond Mayor Tom Butt told CNN Travel during the last search for new innkeepers in 2019. Butt is the founder of the nonprofit East Brother Light Station Inc. that runs operations for the island.

The new innkeepers will start Sept. 1 following training.

For more information and to apply, go to ebls.org.