East Petaluma home engulfed in flames Thursday night

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 7, 2022, 8:09PM
An east Petaluma home was destroyed and at least one other was damaged Thursday night after a fire engulfed a home in the 400 block of Garfield Drive.

The fire started about 7:20 p.m., and as firefighters circled the property, flames shot some 30 feet into the air

The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District and Petaluma Fire Department responded with five total engines, and Petaluma police assisted with traffic control, witnesses on scene said.

Neighbors said nobody was home at the time of the fire, and an estimate of the damage was not immediately available.

Video taken of the fire shows crackling flames leaping well above the roofline as the sun set on the east Petaluma neighborhood, which backs up to the Petaluma Municipal Airport.

Details on the cause of the fire, which also appears to have destroyed a truck parked in the property’s driveway, have not yet been released.

Fire on Garfield Drive

Posted by Petaluma Argus-Courier/ Petaluma360 on Thursday, April 7, 2022

*This is a developing story, and it may be updated.

