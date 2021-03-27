Easter is coming, and so is a grand distribution of gift baskets in Santa Rosa

The Bunny has been upstaged.

In a spacious warehouse in Santa Rosa, volunteers have filled about 1,000 baskets with toys, games, books, candy and more as Easter gifts for underserved children.

“They’re going to make a lot of kids pretty happy,” said Esther Molina, a director with the Santa Rosa Corps of the Salvation Army.

From Monday through Thursday, the Salvation Army will give the baskets to families in need, for free. The four distributions will happen from 10 a.m. to noon at the regional organization’s headquarters, 93 Stony Circle, off Stony Point Road.

In addition to the Easter baskets for children, the families also will receive a ham, a bag of groceries, a Bible and other gifts. Each family will be allowed to take up to three baskets for their kids.

For everyone’s protection in light of the pandemic, it will be necessary for each person at the pre-Easter distribution to wear a mask.

The toys that volunteers placed in plastic laundry-type baskets were left over from the Secret Santa holiday toy collection campaign that this past year involved a partnership of numerous Sonoma County community organizations and endeavors. Among them: the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership, the Marine Corps Reserves’ Toys for Tots drive, radio station KZST, Friedman’s Home Improvement, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa Firefighters Local 1401, Redwood Empire Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Though the pandemic imposed logistical challenges on the 2020 Secret Santa program, robust community support brought more than $250,000 in donations and allowed for more than 26,000 gifts to be presented to members of 1,660 local families.

A surplus of gifts for children led leaders of the Santa Rosa Corps of the Salvation Army to plan this week’s first-ever grand distribution of Easter baskets.

Among its other community services, the local chapter of the Salvation Army provides after-school tutoring, free groceries, spiritual counseling, addiction treatment and other assistance.

More information is available at the Santa Rosa Corps’ website, santarosa.salvationarmy.org/