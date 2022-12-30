Each year, just before the sun sets New Year’s Eve, the Bazzano family of Santa Rosa races out to the Sonoma County coast.

Lying on a beach, the parents sip sparkling wine while the children take in the ocean scene and dream of the piping hot bowl of clam chowder they’ll soon enjoy.

The family’s tradition started in 1994.

“It’s our time to let go of the year’s disappointments or challenges and look forward to the new year,” Karen Clem-Bazzano, 54, said.

People across the globe celebrate New Year’s Eve with different traditions — some odd yet no less important. There’s the Spanish tradition of eating a grape with each of the 12 clock strikes at midnight to ward off evil in the New Year, or the Chinese practice of slurping long noodles for a long, prosperous life. In the Filipino culture, there’s a tradition of wearing polka dots before midnight for luck. And in Denmark, people throw plates at the front doors of family and friends.

New Year’s is an important holiday for LyndseyRose Burcina, of Santa Rosa, and her family of 12. They spend the time cooking Japanese meals, including mochi, a rice cake, which is a tradition she learned from her great-grandmother, Miye.

“It’s our day to say, hi, and, I love you, to our ancestors,” Burcina, 22, said. “It’s a pretty important holiday to us.”

The family also makes staple dishes like sashimi and udon to ring in the new year. The dinner table is set with a red cloth to signify luck and abundance. Japanese rice balls, known as onigiri, and oranges are placed on an altar as an offering to their ancestors.

“We couldn’t always get people together on Christmas but we could always get people together for New Year’s Eve and day,” Burcina said. “It’s my time to step back and love my family, regardless of our differences.”

Jane Aki, 43, of Sebastopol, turns to the first animal she spots while on a New Year’s Eve hike to determine the fate, or “mood,” of the coming year.

The animal she sees is considered her spirit animal, which some believe help guide or protect a person on a journey, she said.

“Last year, my animal was a wild turkey,” Aki said with a laugh. “I’ve been doing it for years. It’s a way for me to reflect on the new year. It’s strange but fun.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.