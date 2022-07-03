Eddie Engram, elected Sonoma County’s first Black sheriff, wants focus on ‘the job that I do’

As his plane touched down on the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Eddie Engram turned his cellphone on to a deluge of voicemails and text messages congratulating him on his victory in the race for Sonoma County sheriff.

It was June 21, two weeks after Election Day and the slow trickle of ballot counts that had Engram on a razor’s edge between a runoff and winning outright the sheriff’s post in his first run for public office after more than two decades in law enforcement.

Engram had spent most of that time off the grid on a fishing trip in Alaska, the unresolved outcome weighing on him roughly 3,000 miles away.

As he waited to disembark the plane in Seattle for his connecting flight home, he turned to his friends.

“Oh, I guess I won,” he said.

It was an anticlimactic finish to one of the most competitive races on the ballot, and one of the most dynamic contests for Sonoma County sheriff in the past three decades.

But Engram’s victory, with 50.34% of the 125,806 votes in the three-way race, was historic. Engram, a current assistant sheriff, is the first Black person to fill the seat of sheriff in Sonoma County — and the first Black elected county official in local history.

Engram campaigned on his 20 years of experience at the Sheriff’s Office, including leadership amid wildfire disasters and his years overseeing the internal affairs division and county jails.

On the campaign trial, he told would-be voters that his experience as a person of color gives him a unique view into the criminal justice system. But he has also stressed repeatedly, including in interviews with The Press Democrat, that he regards his personal identity as peripheral to the election and the job as the county’s top lawman. He prefers to focus on his qualifications.

“It’s an accomplishment. Who knows, maybe I’ll be in Sonoma County’s history books. But that’s not what the election was about. It was about leading the Sheriff’s Office. It was about a desire for change,” Engram said.

“It wasn’t about whether I was going to be the first Black sheriff or elected official.”

Others have touted the milestone, viewing his election as an important step toward greater racial representation and equality in a rapidly changing but still majority white county.

“This election meant so much more for Sonoma County than who was going to lead the Sheriff’s Office for a term. While experience and qualifications should always be at the forefront of voters' minds, the historical significance of electing the second Black sheriff in California history and the first Black sheriff in Sonoma County history cannot be overstated,” said Kevin McGoon, vice president of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, which represents rank-and-file members of the Sheriff’s Office.

The union endorsed Engram in the race, as did Sheriff Mark Essick and other law enforcement interest groups.

But some in Sonoma County who have been active on issues of policing and incarceration challenge the premise that having a person of color as sheriff alone is enough to fix inequities in the criminal justice system and the department’s sometimes troubled relationship with local minority communities.

“Just because he’s Black doesn’t mean that’s true progress, and that’s why I want to see the action that comes after the election,” said Abrea Tillman, student body president at Santa Rosa Junior College and incoming vice president of school’s Black Student Union.

“Having a Black person in a position of leadership is important representation — but now we have to make sure the people we have in the positions of leadership are going to act on their word to have a plan that best serves their community.”

Making history

Two days after his apparent victory, Engram wore a T-shirt, blue jeans, Nike mid-tops and a beard that is more salt than pepper as he ordered his usual coffee ‒ black, no cream or sugar.

With the dust settling after his victory, he stopped by Brew coffee shop in downtown Santa Rosa on his way to recycle cans from home and dismantle campaign signs. Later in the day, he would fly south to Disneyland for a much-needed trip with his wife and kids. During the last months of the campaign, which began in September, he became all but a stranger among his loved ones, he lamented.

“I see him more on signs than I see him at home,” Engram recounted his daughter telling his wife at one point.

He held his coffee cup in both hands and described his relief upon learning he had won the race. The feeling has since given way to gratitude for those who volunteered on his campaign.