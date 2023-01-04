Eddie Engram sworn in as Sonoma County’s next sheriff

Tucked away from the storm, inside the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Eddie Engram was sworn in Wednesday as Sonoma County Sheriff.

The ceremony that marked his arrival as the top law enforcement official in the county also made history. Engram became the first Black person to serve as sheriff in the county, after 20 years working for department.

Engram addressed the crowd of emergency responders, elected officials and government leaders that gathered in Santa Rosa to witness his swearing-in ceremony. He said he grew up in a neighborhood where he didn’t “always feel safe,” and “didn’t always feel that things were fair.”

“What I wanted to do when I grew up was to make sure that people were safe and that things were fair,” Engram said. “I don’t know when that idea came to my head but I thought law enforcement was the best way to do that and I never wanted to do anything else.”

Engram sworn in by Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt. pic.twitter.com/BgtcXtGB6p — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) January 4, 2023

Sonoma County voters elected Engram last June, when he received 50.34% of the 125,806 votes cast in a three-way race.

On Wednesday, Engram highlighted challenges facing the Sheriff’s office including mental health emergency response, homelessness, the fentanyl epidemic and high vacancy rates within the department.

He also committed to improving communication with the public through social media and town hall evens.

“We’re going to focus on public safety, we’re going to double down on recruitment and we’re going to communicate with you,” Engram said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

