Eddie Engram takes early lead in Sonoma County sheriff race

Eddie Engram has established a strong lead over rivals Carl Tennenbaum and Dave Edmonds in the race for Sonoma County Sheriff — with an early margin just shy of the simple majority needed to propel Engram into office without a runoff.

Engram, 48, an assistant Sonoma County sheriff who oversees Sonoma County jails, had 50% of the 49,686 votes counted by 8:15 p.m.

Tennenbaum, 65, a former San Francisco police sergeant, trailed Engram with 27.1%.

Retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Capt. Edmonds, 59, had 13.3% of the vote.

Kevin Burke, the retired Healdsburg police chief who withdrew from the race after the filing deadline and died suddenly in April, received nearly 10% of vote.

Initial results are from early in-person voting and ballots received by Monday. The count did not immediately reflect Tuesday’s in-person votes or all mail-in ballots, which had to be postmarked by Tuesday.

A candidate must receive over 50% of the votes cast to avoid a November runoff.

If Engram prevails, he will be the county’s first Black sheriff and among the first Black sheriffs statewide. His campaign relied on insider knowledge of Sheriff’s Office operations, including his experience in both law enforcement and detention.

Both Tennenbaum and Edmonds ran campaigns promising change at the Sheriff’s Office. Tennenbaum won the support of most local progressive organizations, focusing on issues of civilian oversight, community engagement and deputy excessive force.

With more than 30 years of experience rising through the ranks of the agency, as well as nearly a decade of nonprofit work in retirement, Edmonds said he was the right candidate to change the “bully culture” among office leadership.

The race to succeed current Sheriff Mark Essick and take the helm of the largest law enforcement agency in the county was one of the most competitive on the midterm ballot. The second contested sheriff’s elections in a quarter century, its outcome has been highly anticipating, following years of increased scrutiny on the Sheriff’s Office amid a national reckoning over police misconduct.

