Subscribe

A salute to your resilience, strength: PD Tubbs Fire 5th anniversary coverage ends

RICHARD A. GREEN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 30, 2022, 10:08PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, marks the end of The Press Democrat’s monthlong series examining how our communities, children, environment, physical health, emotional wellness and collective lives were affected by the firestorm of October 2017.

We thank those who shared their stories from that fateful month five years ago and salute the countless individuals determined to rebuild our neighborhoods.

We’ve received much feedback from many of you about our staff’s in-depth coverage.

If you want to share your reaction, questions, suggestions or story ideas, please contact me at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com.

I’ll address them in a future column. See our complete October coverage at pressdemocrat.com/fiveyearsafterfirestorm.

As always, thanks for reading.

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette