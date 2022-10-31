A salute to your resilience, strength: PD Tubbs Fire 5th anniversary coverage ends

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, marks the end of The Press Democrat’s monthlong series examining how our communities, children, environment, physical health, emotional wellness and collective lives were affected by the firestorm of October 2017.

We thank those who shared their stories from that fateful month five years ago and salute the countless individuals determined to rebuild our neighborhoods.

We’ve received much feedback from many of you about our staff’s in-depth coverage.

If you want to share your reaction, questions, suggestions or story ideas, please contact me at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com.

I’ll address them in a future column. See our complete October coverage at pressdemocrat.com/fiveyearsafterfirestorm.

As always, thanks for reading.