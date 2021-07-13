Edwin Edwards, former Louisiana governor, dies at 93

In Louisiana, a state notorious for colorful politicians, Edwin Edwards blazed for half a century, a near-perpetual neon rainbow.

The former Louisiana governor and U.S. congressman, 93, who died July 12 of respiratory problems, was a brazen practitioner of the corrupt-politics-as-theatrics style mastered by the legendary Depression-era demagogue Huey Long.

Edwards served three full terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, four terms as governor and, starting in 2000, eight years in federal prison for racketeering, extortion and related crimes. He staged an unsuccessful political comeback in 2014, running once again for a House seat, and was quick-witted and resilient even at the lowest points of his career.

He could joke about being sentenced to prison, at age 73. "The government asked the judge to sentence me to life or 35 to 40 years," he recalled. "I said I'd take life, it's shorter." The judge, he added, "didn't see the humor in that."

He gambled prodigiously. He boasted of chasing women half his age; he met his third wife, who was 51 years his junior, through a prison correspondence. He wore his hair, which turned silver, in the smooth pompadour of a televangelist.

His lovable-rogue persona tended to overshadow genuine achievements. He was credited with helping to shape the modern Democratic Party by advocating racial inclusiveness and with streamlining Louisiana's outdated government. The Superdome sports arena opened on his watch as governor in 1975.

In the 1991 gubernatorial runoff election, a shrewd Edwards campaign contributed to the crushing defeat of then-state Rep. David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, whose rise as a national symbol of White anger was brought to a halt.

In that race, Edwards employed his trademark humor to good effect. His supporters printed bumper stickers that read, "Vote for the Crook. It's Important," alluding to unsuccessful attempts to prosecute him on corruption charges. And he joked roguishly that he and Duke were both "wizards under the sheets."

Edwards was a throwback to a far more permissive era in bayou politics, a time when Louisianans were much more tolerant of politicians who transformed excess into performance art.

Lawrence Powell, a history professor emeritus at Tulane University in New Orleans, called Edwards "the last of the buccaneer liberals who governed in the tradition of Huey Long. They were characterized by a redistributionist politics, where you could always see progress in lifting people out of poverty - but it was linked to easy political morals."

Edwin Washington Edwards was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Avoyelles Parish, where the Bowie knife was invented and Cajun music filled the air. His father was a half-Cajun sharecropper; his mother was a French-speaking Cajun midwife.

Edwin started life as a Catholic, but as a teenager, he converted to the Church of the Nazarene. He preached to local congregations, giving him early practice in commanding a crowd.

After brief service in the Naval Air Corps, he graduated from Louisiana State University in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in law. He settled in Acadia Parish, where he practiced law and got his start in politics, winning election to the Crowley City Council in 1954.

In Crowley, Edwards's French skills made him a more effective attorney for Cajuns, and he developed a reputation as a defender of minorities and the poor, constituencies he would rely on - and advocate for - throughout his political career.

In 1949, he married Elaine Schwartzenburg, with whom he had four children; he also converted back to Catholicism around that time.

After serving on the Crowley City Council for a decade, Edwards was elected to the state Senate, where his grasp of issues, smooth oratory and good looks marked him for bigger things. In 1965, he won a special election to fill the vacancy created by the death of U.S. Rep. T. Ashton Thompson, D, in a car accident.

Edwards easily won three subsequent House elections. In Washington, he was one of the only Southerners to vote for an extension of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a landmark civil rights law.

In 1976 - four years after he left the House - he was briefly ensnared in a congressional bribery and influence-peddling scandal involving South Korean businessman Tongsun Park.

Edwards admitted to reporters that Park had once given Elaine Edwards an envelope containing $10,000 in cash, but he insisted that it was just a gift from a friend. He was not charged in the scandal, and it caused barely a ripple in his political career.

Edwards was first elected Louisiana governor in early February 1972, defeating Republican David Treen in the third round of a three-round process that began the previous November. Over the years, Edwards's popularity swelled and deflated with the state's economy. During his first and second terms, Louisiana's gas and oil tax revenue kept state coffers flush, in part because of changes in the tax code that he pushed through.