An effort to create a ballot measure to recall John Kelly from the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees has failed because the required number of signatures was not obtained on a petition.

On Wednesday, Kelly said he was “not surprised it failed,” and added, “It felt disrespectful of our entire process, and the team’s courage and fortitude. It’s good to have it behind us.”

The County of Sonoma Registrar of Voters Office required the petition to be submitted by July 14 and to contain 1,049 signatures — 25% of the 4,196 registered voters in Area 3, which Kelly represents — for a recall measure to be placed on the Nov. 7 ballot.

On April 12, Sonoma Valley residents Robert A. Alice, Eric Benzon, Flor Canela, Delia Chavez, Cesar Estrada, Rachael Harrison, Teresa Hernandez, Alida Nararette, Angelica Pullido and Walt Williams filed a notice of intention to circulate the recall petition. Their application was approved by the Registrar of Voters Office on May 16, thereby giving them permission to start soliciting signatures. They hosted one event at Olsen Park, but ultimately failed to garner the number of signatures required to file the petition.

Some of these residents were contacted by the Index-Tribune last week, but did not respond to questions regarding the total number of signatures collected and why the petition effort failed.

The notice of intention states that Kelly provided favorable treatment to construction trade unions after benefiting from their campaign contributions, disrupted the school board’s process for school configuration by promoting his own plan, refused to comply with public records requests and did not adhere to requirements when he was censured by the board in 2022.

“I included my name in the recall effort because I believe John puts his own interests over the interests of the school district,” said Williams, an art, math and science teacher at Creekside High School in Sonoma. “We need unity, transparency and consistency in the district and to always keep students first in all decisions.

“Poor financial choices and results, plus behavior which separated colleagues, is the opposite of what a school board member should aspire to.”

Kelly said that his team has been focusing on developing a positive solution for students rather than the “distraction” of the recall.

Kelly’s four-year term on the board expires at the end of 2024. A recall of an elected official can be initiated until they have six months left in their term. It’s possible the petitioners could make another attempt to collect the required number of signatures, though it is not clear when the measure might hit the ballot.

“We would not be able to speculate on potential election dates, because there are too many factors,” said Deva Proto, registrar of voters for Sonoma County.

Kelly said that he intends to continue focusing on his responsibilities as a trustee, attempting to create a strong economic base for the school district and ensure that it can meet the needs of every student long into the future.

“This is exactly what drew me to run for this office in the first place,” he said. “The process hasn’t been easy and has taken a lot of work on the part of everyone involved. Working together with board colleagues and local education advocates, it feels like we are very much moving toward greater economic stability and the capacity to support our students.

“Change is always difficult, but staying the same was never going to meet the needs of our outstanding teachers, staff or students.”

Regarding whether or not he is interested in running for reelection to the board in 2024, he said, “Next year’s election seems a long way off right now.”

