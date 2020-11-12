Efforts to thwart Biden's victory start taking shape

WASHINGTON - Pressure mounted on state and local officials in battleground states to accept claims of ballot-counting irregularities and voter fraud in the election despite a lack of evidence, as Republicans sought new ways to block certification of Joe Biden's clear victory in the presidential race.

In Michigan, Republican lawyers lobbied the Wayne County canvassing board to consider evidence of alleged improprieties before certifying the vote. In Pennsylvania, GOP lawmakers were the target of social media campaigns demanding the appointment of electors who favor President Donald Trump. And in Georgia, the Republican secretary of state defended the election and announced a hand audit of the results, despite calls by the state's Republican senators for him to resign over alleged problems.

The efforts in these states - where Biden has won or is leading in the count - come as the Trump campaign struggles to amass genuine evidence of fraud that will pass muster in court. Republican lawsuits seeking to challenge the Nov. 3 election results so far have foundered, and affidavits cited as proof of election fraud in cities such as Detroit have failed to substantiate serious claims that votes were counted illegally.

While the Trump campaign's lawsuits have so far been "summarily dismissed," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said Wednesday that she is concerned the GOP may try to use baseless claims about irregularities or vote tampering to disrupt the certification of Biden's win, depriving him of the state's 16 electoral votes.

"It appears as though that is the strategy they are pursuing," Nessel said on a call with reporters held by the nonpartisan Voter Protection Project. "We will do everything we can possibly do in the state of Michigan to ensure that that does not occur and that the slate of electors accurately reflects whoever received the most votes."

Republicans appear to be intensifying their efforts in the state, lodging additional complaints against the vote count in court and in the realm of public opinion.

GOP lawyers urged the Wayne County canvassing board on Wednesday morning to wait to certify Biden's victory there.

"There is extensive evidence of irregularities and illegalities that deserves more scrutiny," said Charles Spies, an elections lawyer representing John James, a GOP Senate candidate who has been running behind incumbent Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, but has not yet conceded.

By Nov. 17, the county canvassing board - equally divided among Republicans and Democrats - will have to decide whether to certify the results. Until that date, a member of the board, William Hartmann, said Wednesday that he hopes to find answers to questions raised by Spies and others. He said it was "way too early to say" whether he would vote to certify the count.

The county board was meeting at the same time the Trump campaign filed a formal complaint in federal district court in Lansing challenging the state's vote count and asking that the certification be delayed.

Accompanying the complaint were 238 pages of affidavits from 107 poll watchers who complained of various issues during the counting of the ballots, particularly in Detroit. A close examination of the affidavits, however, reveals that most cited concerns about the conditions under which ballots were being counted - how many Republicans were allowed in the room, how close they were allowed to stand to counting tables - rather than alleging improper ballots were counted.

Those that did allege problems with the ballots cited concerns only with a handful of votes. They sometimes appeared based on misunderstandings about the counting process.

In a separate state case, a pair of Republican poll watchers have raised concerns about absentee ballot-counting at Detroit's TCF Center, alleging that workers counted ballots they should not have. Similar allegations about the Detroit counting center have already been raised in state court - where a judge rejected them - and in federal court, where no judge has ruled yet.

During oral arguments on Wednesday, David Fink - an attorney for the city of Detroit - said that officials at the counting center had done nothing improper. He said the repeated cases on the same topic were like the movie "Groundhog Day."

"Unlike 'Groundhog Day,' which was funny, this isn't funny at all," Fink said. He told Judge Timothy Kenny that any ruling on behalf of the plaintiffs could delay the selection of Michigan's electors - members of the electoral college who formally choose the president and vice president - and give encouragement to conspiracy theories driven by Trump.