Eight cell towers offline in Mendocino County
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that Verizon has reported eight cellphone towers being offline, affecting internet services in the Hopland and Lake County areas.
Crews were on the scene and conducting repairs, the Sheriff’s Office said at about 8 p.m. There is no estimated time of restoration; however Verizon officials do not anticipate an extended outage, sheriff’s officials said.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
