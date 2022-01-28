Eight cell towers offline in Mendocino County

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that Verizon has reported eight cellphone towers being offline, affecting internet services in the Hopland and Lake County areas.

Crews were on the scene and conducting repairs, the Sheriff’s Office said at about 8 p.m. There is no estimated time of restoration; however Verizon officials do not anticipate an extended outage, sheriff’s officials said.

