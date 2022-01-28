Subscribe

Eight cell towers offline in Mendocino County

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 27, 2022, 9:06PM

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that Verizon has reported eight cellphone towers being offline, affecting internet services in the Hopland and Lake County areas.

Crews were on the scene and conducting repairs, the Sheriff’s Office said at about 8 p.m. There is no estimated time of restoration; however Verizon officials do not anticipate an extended outage, sheriff’s officials said.

Staff Writer Kathleen Coates

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

