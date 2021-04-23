El Molino parents sue to halt school consolidation in west Sonoma County

A group of parents from Forestville and the greater El Molino High School community announced Thursday they have filed a lawsuit against the West Sonoma County Union High School District seeking to block the pending consolidation with Analy High School in Sebastopol.

At the heart of the legal challenge are claims that the school district did not meet the level of review called for in the state’s bedrock environmental law when implementing a plan to merge El Molino and Analy High into one school on the Analy campus in the fall.

“It’s sad, but it’s also a relief that we’re doing the right thing,” said Jessalee Mills, a Forestville resident and a leader of the group behind the suit, the Community Alliance for Responsible Education. "We’ve gotten to this point and we’ve established grounds to say, ’You’re violating the law.’“

Kelli Noe, president of the school district board of trustees, said that she couldn’t comment on the specifics of the lawsuit because district officials have not yet been served with the full text of the filed petition. Scott Lewis, the attorney representing the El Molino families suing the school district, said that Sonoma County Superior Court was experiencing a backlog that had prevented the lawsuit from being certified as of Thursday afternoon.

“We haven’t seen it yet so we don’t know the details,” Noe said. “What I can say is the district is very confident we have complied with all laws and requirements, including (the California Environmental Quality Act).”

Lewis said the purpose of the legal challenge is to seek a “reset” from the school board.

“We’re essentially asking the board to stop, reset all these timelines, and go back and look at it anew,” he said.

Officials began discussing consolidation in earnest in the fall as a remedy for the school district’s $1 million per-year structural deficit. The school board’s decisions to both approve the consolidation for the fall and to seek a categorical exemption from CEQA were staggered across several months.

On Nov. 23, the board approved a scenario that would move El Molino students to the Analy campus in Sebastopol and Laguna High School and district administrative offices to the El Molino campus in Forestville. The consolidation was pitched as a placeholder to satisfy budget requirements until the outcomes of two tax measures were known. Both would have funneled money to the school district if they passed.

Both measures garnered a simple majority, but failed to receive the required two-thirds majority in the March 2 special election. On March 10, the school board voted to move forward with the consolidation scenario as discussed in November, triggering momentum to combine the schools and begin a rebranding process for the Analy campus.

The plan also progressed in a quick timeline because on Nov. 30, the board directed district staff to pursue an exemption from CEQA requirements for its potential consolidation scenario. The 35-day window for public input passed, but plaintiffs in the newly filed lawsuit say the exemption process was done improperly.

“Everything I say I can back up,” Lewis said. “We have every agenda, all the minutes, recordings and powerpoint presentations to support what I’m telling you.”

El Molino community members have also filed recall petitions with the Sonoma County Clerk, which target Noe and two other board members who voted for consolidation in March. The group has fund-raised by Thursday afternoon about $65,000 to support its legal efforts, Mills estimated.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.