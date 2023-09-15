El Niño is likely here to stay through winter: What that means for California

El Niño — a weather pattern that can cause impacts around the world — developed in summer and is expected to persist through winter, long-term forecasters said Thursday.

In its latest monthly forecast, the federal Climate Prediction Center said there's a 95% chance El Niño will continue through winter, January to March, and it will most likely be strong, as opposed to weak or moderate.

In California, El Niño has near-celebrity status, as the state has seen some epic wet winters when it has developed in the past, but meteorologists say that the state has also seen dry or normal precipitation in El Niño winters. The data shows this: The three strongest El Niños to develop in the past 50 years fell during the winters of 1982-83, 1997-98 and 2015-16. In the first two, California saw above-normal rainfall, while in the last one, Northern California saw close-to-normal precipitation and Southern California below-normal.

"Every El Niño is different," David DeWitt, director of the Climate Prediction Center, told SFGATE over the phone Thursday. "In some places, it's very reliable and very typical. California is not one of those places. Even though it certainly is on track to be a very strong El Niño, when we look at the dynamical models, the primary tool that we look at for precipitation forecasting on the seasonal time scale, it is looking right now like you're going to have probably a near-normal rainfall season and snowfall season in California."

DeWitt added that there's low confidence in the long-term forecast, as it's difficult to predict the weather several months out. "As we get closer in time to winter, the November-December period, that forecast could change," he said.

El Niño and its close cousin La Niña actually occur nowhere near California. They're phenomena that develop in the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean. In an El Niño year, the trade winds ease, allowing warm water to collect at the equator off the west coast of South America, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

La Niña is the inverse of El Niño, and when it develops, those same winds grow stronger than usual and the hot waters off South America are pushed westward toward Asia. Sea surface temperature can impact the jet stream, high altitude winds that generally move west to east over the continents, and ultimately impact weather all over, especially in the winter months. A shift in the jet stream can lead some areas to be drier than usual and some areas to be wetter than is typical in the winter.

While El Niño and La Niña can affect weather in locations around the world, meteorologist Jan Null with Golden Gate Weather Services said there's an "alphabet soup" of other weather patterns that influence precipitation. Last winter, California saw a parade of storms that piled up a massive snowpack during a La Niña year. Null said a weather pattern known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation, marked by thunderstorms that circle the equator and help foster storms, was likely one of the drivers behind the historically wet 2022-23 winter.

"There are all these other things going on," Null told SFGATE over the phone. "We not only have to forecast how warm the equatorial Pacific is going to be, but we have to forecast all these other things going on."

Climate change, Null said, is another factor that's also influencing weather and changing past patterns. "With warmer oceans, everything has climate change DNA in it," he said.

All of that said, Null isn't betting any money on what this winter is likely to bring in California. "Ask me in April," he said.

Michael Anderson, California's state climatologist, echoed the sentiment that El Niño isn't a good predictor of California's winter.

"Other climate system processes play a role in the weather outcomes for California as they relate to the timing, pace and scale of storms that show up," Anderson wrote in an email. "While more work is needed to generate reliable seasonal outlooks, Californians should be prepared for either another wet year or a dry year."