A store clerk in the East Bay was reportedly set on fire by an alleged shoplifter during a confrontation last month, according to multiple reports.

Surveillance footage posted by CBS Bay Area shows the clerk, identified only as Suraj, grappling with a man in Appian Food and Liquor in El Sobrante on Sept. 22. During the fight, Suraj's head catches fire, and he runs off camera while others confront the attacker.

In an interview with the outlet, Suraj said another employee alerted him to the suspected shoplifter. Suraj said the employee told him that the man had stolen lighter fluid from the store earlier in the day. When Suraj confronted the man, he said the man splashed lighter fluid on his face and set him alight.

"He just splashed lighter fluid on my face, and I was so scared that moment," Suraj, speaking from a hospital bed, told CBS Bay Area. "I tried to cover his hand, but I don't know. I don't remember. He just lit the fire on me, you know. I just rushed to the restroom, and I just splashed water on my face."

CBS Bay Area reported that Suraj has been hospitalized since Sept. 22 and will need "several" surgeries to repair the second- and third-degree burns on his face, neck, chest and shoulder. The outlet also reported that deputies with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the attack, and said he is being held without bail on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson and robbery.

A GoFundMe organized by a person who says they're Suraj's wife was set up last week.

"As wounds by the burn takes time to heal and recover and we are overwhelmed by the mental trauma and the pressure of medical procedures," the GoFundMe page says. "So we are reaching out to you to request for any support or contributions to this fundraiser. Your support would be invaluable and greatly appreciated."

The GoFundMe organizer and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office did not immediately reply to requests for comment from SFGATE.