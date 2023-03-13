A Sonoma County jury last week found an El Verano man guilty of three felony charges related to a June 2021 investigation of a commercial burglary in Sonoma.

Hiramu el Kenyatta Bey, 50, a prior convicted felon, was found guilty of three felony charges: being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and felony possession of a loaded operable firearm while also being in possession of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 26.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives first arrested Bey, also known as Demond Battiest, following an investigation into the burglary of HomeEnergy, located in the 100 block of West Napa Street, according to a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office news release. More than $15,000 in electronics were taken from the store, deputies said.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects from the scene, Henry Jamison and Carmina Salcido, who lived at Bey’s residence in an unincorporated area of Sonoma County.

Through a search warrant, deputies conducted a search of Bey’s residence, along with Jamison and Salcido’s vehicle, where they located hundreds of electronic items associated with the burglary, deputies said.

Law enforcement said they discovered multiple rounds of ammunition and an empty firearm magazine in Bey’s room. And a search of Bey’s truck unveiled a backpack with a loaded .380 Bersa handgun, along with about 10 grams of meth, a working scale and a pipe inside the truck’s center console, according to deputies.

Bey has a criminal history with four felonies on his record, including felony possession of a firearm and vehicle theft with an enhancement of committing a felony offense while on a felony offense, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

Bey was legally not permitted to possess any firearms or ammunition because of his prior convictions. He pleaded not guilty to possessing the firearm, ammunition and meth.

Jamison and Salcido were convicted of possession of stolen property in separate proceedings.

The District Attorney’s Office requested Bey remain in prison until sentencing as general concern for the public’s safety, citing the jury’s verdict. The court did not approve the request and allowed Bey to remain out of custody with the condition he not possess weapons.

Possession of ammunition is punishable by up to one year in prison, possession of a firearm is punishable bdy up to three years in prison and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance can be up to four years in prison.

