Elderly Mark West Springs woman missing

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to be on the look out for a missing elderly woman who lives in the Mark West Springs area.

Patricia Oliver, 82, is white, 5-foot, 1-inch tall, weighs 105 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the advisory.

She was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday walking away from her home on Quietwater Drive. She was wearing a light blue striped T-shirt with a blue vest, black pants and tennis shoes. Oliver has severe cognitive issues and needs medication, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials advised anyone who sees Oliver to call sheriff’s dispatch at 707-565-2121.

