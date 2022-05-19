Elderly Mark West Springs woman missing
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to be on the look out for a missing elderly woman who lives in the Mark West Springs area.
Patricia Oliver, 82, is white, 5-foot, 1-inch tall, weighs 105 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the advisory.
She was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday walking away from her home on Quietwater Drive. She was wearing a light blue striped T-shirt with a blue vest, black pants and tennis shoes. Oliver has severe cognitive issues and needs medication, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials advised anyone who sees Oliver to call sheriff’s dispatch at 707-565-2121.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
