Elderly person lost in Lake County rescued by sheriff’s helicopter

An elderly man lost in Lake County was rescued by the Sonoma sheriff’s helicopter this week, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

At around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Henry 1 responded to a call from Bloody Rock, an area east of Lake Pillsbury in the Mendocino National Forest.

The California Highway Patrol’s air operations had already located the person when the chopper was requested for a long line rescue, according to the sheriff.

Two rescuers were deployed on a 100-foot long line, a Tactical Flight Officer and a paramedic. They were able to assist the elderly person into a Bauman bag rescue carrier on the helicopter line.

They then traveled to a safe landing zone to load the patient into the helicopter so he could be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

See video of the rescue here.