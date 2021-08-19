Eldorado National Forest near Tahoe closes because of Caldor fire

The entire swath of Eldorado National Forest, southwest of Lake Tahoe, is now closed to the public because of the extreme behavior of the Caldor fire.

Late Tuesday evening, Eldorado Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais issued an emergency forestwide closure that prohibits members of the public from "going into or being upon National Forest System lands."

The closure shuts down access to nearly 800,000 acres of public land. All forest service roads and trails in the Eldorado National Forest, including the Rubicon Trail and more than 50 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail that traverse the forest, are closed.

Violation of the order could carry a $5,000 fine for an individual. Exemptions are made for emergency and rescue personnel.

"Please stay away," said Jennifer Chapman, spokesperson for the Eldorado National Forest, "because there's so much going on and it's a really active fire situation. The safest thing to do is to be away from this area."

In the past 24 hours, the Caldor fire grew from 6,500 acres to 53,000 acres, prompting mass evacuations in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for El Dorado County. The fire destroyed much of Grizzly Flats, population 1,200. Two civilians have been seriously injured. The fire is zero percent contained, as winds and drought conditions — the latter an indicator of climate change — continue to fuel flames.

The order shuts down access to all national forest lands, roads and trails through Sept. 30 to clear the area for impending evacuations, emergency response and firefighting access to properties. The closure was also issued to limit public exposure to fire danger and smoke.

Because of the haste of the order, Eldorado National Forest officials have not yet installed mass signage about the closure to all trailheads, Chapman said, and people have been hiking and backpacking in the forest right up until Wednesday. Chapman said an incident management team has been organized to carry out the forest order.

"The main idea is to get out," Chapman said. "There's a lot of smoke in the air."

Last year, because of fire danger, a statewide order shut down all 18 national forests in California. But Chapman said this move by the Eldorado National Forest, individually, is unprecedented in recent memory and stands apart because of the rapidly escalating emergency situation surrounding the Caldor Fire.

"The unprecedented is really this drought condition that we've been in. These record-setting days for temperature and really pretty close to record-setting conditions when we measure our fuel moisture and we come up with the condition of the vegetation itself," Chapman said. "It is really based on these physical conditions that set up this unprecedented situation."

The forest closure also applies to sections of Desolation and Mokelumne wilderness areas that overlap with Eldorado National Forest. Both wilderness areas are popular destinations this time of year for backpacking, camping and day hiking. Chapman said that backpackers who entered these areas prior to the closure won't be in violation of the order, but she encouraged all travelers to get out of the forest immediately.

Desolation Wilderness and Mokelumne Wilderness both share jurisdiction with neighboring forests, which are currently still open to the public. Hikers can still access trailheads in the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, the Stanislaus and Humboldt-Toiyabe forests.

Locals report heavy smoke and falling ash throughout the area.

On Wednesday morning, Marc Pietrolungo was running the sprinklers and packing up preemptively, in case he gets the call for an evacuation order. He has lived in Strawberry — a small town that sits directly east of the Caldor Fire on Highway 50 — for 28 years. Pietrolungo, who goes by his nickname, Petch, has never had to evacuate in all his time living in Strawberry, but he's ready to go if he needs to leave now.

"Yesterday there was ash falling out of the sky," he said. "At one point, actually, it sounded like it was raining because the stuff falling, there was actually pretty big coals falling out of the sky, landing in the bushes."

The fire is also impacting his business. Pietrolungo is AMGA-certified rock climbing instructor who owns a rock climbing guide service on Lover's Leap, the popular crag just next to Highway 50. But he said many of his upcoming reservations are canceling because of the fire and smoke. The forest closure, if it holds until Sept. 30, will disrupt six weeks of Pietrolungo's seasonal business.

Eldorado Forest is also home to two ski resorts, Sierra at Tahoe and Kirkwood Mountain Resort. A spokesperson from Kirkwood said the ski resort is in communication with the forest service and fire department and has closed all trail access and summer activities. Kirkwood is located on Eldorado National Forest Service land.

A trail marker for the historic Pony Express Trail is also in the Eldorado National Forest, posted near Lover's Leap. The Pony Express once routed somewhat parallel to Highway 50.

About 15 minutes up Highway 50 from Strawberry, Echo Chalet closed its doors and shut down operations because of the fire, smoke and ash. A seasonal summer resort at Echo Lake, the chalet is just outside of the Eldorado National Forest, on Lake Tahoe Basin forest lands. While the closure does not impact it directly, the fire is still very much a threat.

"It's still raining ash down here. Everything is covered in it," said Tyler Fashinell, one of Echo Chalet's owners. The chalet first opened in 1939 and operates a boat taxi across Echo Lake that gives Desolation Wilderness-bound hikers a bump up the trail.

But on Wednesday morning, Fashinell said he too was preemptively packing up and securing the historic property in case of an evacuation order. Fashinell said they canceled all of their upcoming reservations due to smoke and hazardous air conditions.

Still, a few hours earlier in the morning, Fashinell saw a hiker head up the trailhead into Desolation Wilderness. There aren't as many hikers compared with last week, Fashinell said, but people are still heading out on the trails.

The Caldor fire isn't the first time Echo Chalet has been threatened by flames. The Angora Fire in 2007, which burned more than 3,000 acres and destroyed 280 buildings, ran up to the ridgeline immediately behind their property.

"The Angora fire was literally on the ridgeline right beside us, so it was a much more imminent threat at the time," Fashinell said. "We don't know what this one's going to do."

For Pietrolungo, fire and smoke have become just two more seasons in the Sierra.

"We have a winter, spring, summer, smoke season, fire season," he said.