Elected officials liked better in their own districts than by county as a whole, PD poll finds

Despite the challenges facing Sonoma County, registered voters have a higher opinion of the elected officials who represent them than they do of the governing bodies those elected officials serve on, a new Press Democrat poll has found.

The first installment of the Press Democrat poll last week reported on the favorability of elected officials countywide. Today, we’re taking a look at the favorability of those same officials solely within the districts they represent.

In some cases there is a large disconnect between the way the county as a whole feels about an official compared with how people in that official’s district feel.

Conducted by San Francisco-based research firm David Binder Research, the Press Democrat poll surveyed 500 registered Sonoma County voters between July 12 and July 14. Comprised of 81 questions, the poll asked those surveyed to weigh in on a variety of issues including how well local officials are doing their job.

The number of respondents who said they were unhappy with local government nearly doubled since 2018, when the poll was first conducted.

This year 43% of respondents said local government was worse and 14% said it was better. In 2018, 23% of those polled said local government had gotten worse while 16% felt it had improved.

More voters were disillusioned with the Board of Supervisors as a whole than they were a few years ago.

Respondents with a favorable opinion of the board declined from 49% in 2018 to 35% in 2021. Those with an unfavorable opinion of the board increased from 21% in 2018 to 38%.

Asked about their individual local officials, voters said gave a more positive review.

In District 5, which Supervisor Lynda Hopkins represents, 55% of those surveyed had a positive opinion of her, while 18% said they had a negative opinion.

Respondents from District 4 gave their supervisor, James Gore, slightly higher ratings than the board overall, with 37% saying they had a positive opinion and 24% reported having a negative opinion.

In District 2, 33% of voters said they had a positive opinion of Supervisor David Rabbitt and 23% said they had a negative opinion.

Supervisor Chris Coursey had more people respond favorably than negatively. Coursey, who represents District 3, had, 27% of those surveyed say they had a positive opinion of Coursey and 15% said they had a negative opinion of him.

Only the District 1 Supervisor Susan Gorin had more people say they had a negative opinion of her. She received positive ratings from 32% of those queried, while 37% said they had a negative opinion of her.

State Sen. Mike McGuire and Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman also had high ratings. Of their surveyed constituents, 55%, 56% and 51% reported favorable opinions respectively, while 15%, 17% and 20% reported negative opinions.

A majority of Assemblyman Marc Levine’s constituents had favorable opinions with 40% reporting positive opinions and 19% reporting negative opinions.

State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblyman Jim Wood had 33% and 28% positive ratings from constituents, respectively, while 25% and 15% reported negative opinions of the two legislators.

