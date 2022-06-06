Election Day in Sonoma County: Last day for voters to cast ballots in local, state, federal races

The last wave of Sonoma County voters is set to weigh in Tuesday on a field of local, state and national races being contested in the June 7 primary.

Though mail ballots went out in early May to all registered voters, Election Day often brings the heaviest number of returns, including those seeking to vote in person.

As of Monday afternoon, ballots were returned and processed for about 19% of the county’s 304,022 registered voters.

The local ballot includes contested races for sheriff, two seats on the Board of Supervisors representing north and south county, county superintendent of schools and a pair of judicial posts.

Those looking to drop off their ballot or vote in person can do so at any of the 31 voting centers located countywide. Voting center and ballot drop box locations are available at the Registrar of Voters website.

Same-day registration is available at all voting centers, allowing use of a provisional ballot.

The primary for governor tops a list of 15 state and national offices up for contention, with runoffs in November.

In local races where no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-getters also will proceed to a November runoff.

Three uncontested races for county office will usher in a new district attorney, Carla Rodriguez, and reelect Deva Proto, the county’s clerk-recorder-assessor, and Erick Roeser, the county’s auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector.