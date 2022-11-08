Election Day is here: What to know and how to vote in Sonoma County

The arrival of Election Day means thousands of Sonoma County voters who have not yet cast ballots are set to do so Tuesday, weighing in on pivotal city council races across the county, competitive school district elections, and a long list of contested statewide ballot measures.

Early voting opened in the county in October, when mail ballots were sent out to all 304,302 registered voters.

By Monday, turnout had reached 31% with 94,000 ballots returned, said Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s Registrar of Voters.

“We’re seeing about double the amount that we saw in the primary,” Proto said. “But we are expecting it to be busiest on Election Day.”

Though no contested countywide races are on the ballot, majorities are up for grabs in eight of the county’s nine cities.

There are 161 versions of the ballot this election due to local measures and several cities’ switch to district-based seats, Proto said. The ballots vary by city and county district.

Local elections

All but local cities but Cotati have council races on the ballot, and majorities are in play for each.

In Santa Rosa, where four of the seven seats are on the ballot, the race for the District 4 council seat has emerged as particularly consequential — the outcome stands to decide the balance of power between the progressive and centrist blocs that often compete for sway in local nonpartisan races.

The four-way race features incumbent Victoria Fleming, retired firefighter Terry Sanders, small business owner Henry Huang and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional.

Santa Rosa voters will also decide whether to extend a quarter-cent sales tax that generates about $10 million a year for police, fire and violence prevention programs.

In Rohnert Park, where three seats are on the ballot, the closely watched race for the District 3 seat is a showdown between two former colleagues: Incumbent Susan Hollingsworth Adams and Joe Callinan, a former council member and mayor.

In Sebastopol, five candidates are running for three city council seats. None of the sitting council members with expiring terms are running for reelection, meaning the majority of the five-member council will turn over to first-time members.

The five Sebastopol candidates are: Sandra Maurer, director of local nonprofit EMF Safety Network, which works to reduce human exposure electromagnetic fields and wireless radiation; Jill McLewis, co-owner of Eye Candy Chocolatier and executive director of Naturally North Bay, a nonprofit promoting food and natural products from local businesses; Oliver Dick, an technology business and management consultant; Stephen Zollman, an attorney representing youth and domestic violence survivors in Sonoma County; and Dennis Colthurst, a retired Sebastopol police officer and former Palm Drive Health Care District board member.

Windsor’s head-to-head race for mayor will fill one of four seats up for grabs on the five-member council — one of the most consequential elections for the town in its 30-year history. First-term council member Esther Lemus is running for mayor against Rosa Reynoza, who is also in her first term.

Petaluma’s election field also is crowded, including a four-person contest for the city’s directly elected mayor, as well as races for three council seats.

Voters across the county will decide about a dozen elections for school district seats, as well as fire district posts and board leadership of the Valley of the Moon Water District.

The county schools chief is the only countywide post appearing on the ballot Tuesday. Amie Carter, assistant superintendent of education services for the Marin County Office of Education, is the lone candidate still in the race after her opponent, Brad Coscarelli, a Santa Rosa elementary school principal, dropped out in August citing health concerns. Coscarelli’s name will still appear on the ballot.

Lawmakers and statewide measures

In addition to California’s governor, secretary of state and attorney general races, Sonoma County voters will also be electing their state and federal representatives on Nov. 8.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, are both seeking reelection and facing lesser known Republican challengers.

Matt Brock, a Solano County native and water treatment system worker, is running against Thompson for the newly redrawn 4th District seat, which adds much of Yolo County to Thompson’s longtime base in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Douglas Brower, a Ferndale City Council member and a pastor, is challenging Huffman for the 2nd District seat, which stretches along the coast from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border.