Election Day is tomorrow. Here’s what Sonoma County voters should know

Election day is nearly here.

Tuesday, voters will decide the outcomes of two recall efforts: the statewide election to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office, and a local race to determine if Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch holds onto her elected seat as the county’s top prosecutor.

In Rohnert Park, voters will also decide whether to support a city council-imposed ban on the sale and use of fireworks. If the ban passes, Cloverdale will be the only Sonoma County city that allows fireworks sales.

For voters who have not yet voted or are unsure how to cast a ballot, here is what you should know:

Polls will be open for in-person voting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who wants to vote in person should bring their mail-in ballot to their polling place, said Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s registrar of voters.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday night or postmarked by that day and received at the registrar’s within seven days.

Ballot drop-boxes will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday night and are located throughout the county. Drop-box locations can be found on the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters’ website.

Anyone who lost their mail-in ballot should call the Registrar of Voters Office at 707-565-6800 if it is before Election Day. On Tuesday, anyone who lost their mail-in ballot has two options: either vote a provisional ballot at their assigned polling place, or go to the registrar’s office to be issued a second mail-in ballot, according to the registrar’s website.

The registrar’s office can also handle same-day registration allowing those who wish to vote but missed the regular deadline last month to cast a provisional ballot.

The Registrar of Voters Office is at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. The number for the office is 707-565-6800.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.