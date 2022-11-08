North Bay residents are among the hundreds of thousands of Californians who waited until Tuesday — Election Day — to cast their ballot and exercise their democratic right electing local, state and national officeholders, while also weighing in on a slate of high-impact statewide ballot measures.

Here is the latest from around Sonoma County:

8:20 a.m.: Sebastopol

At the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, poll workers arrived at 6 a.m. to a line of cars waiting at a ballot drop off point outside the building.

Around 20 people had dropped ballots off either at the box or inside the center by 7:30 a.m., according to Rick Olejniczak, lead poll worker at the polling place. Thirteen people had voted in person so far.

“Some people like to drop their ballots off inside,” Olejniczak, 68, said. This is his fourth election cycle as a poll worker.

“They like to see it,” fellow poll worker Tom Bayless, 66, added.

Younger voters were among the early participants at the Sebastopol polling center.

Isabella Rodriguez, 19, dropped her ballot off in person as she cast a vote in her second election. She bemoaned lower participation in non-presidential election cycles.

“People think I don’t need to vote if it’s not for president,” she said. “You still need to vote. These choices are really impactful for us.”

Isaiah Green, 18, was volunteering at the polling center as part of an economics and government class at Quest Forward Academy in Santa Rosa. In between his duties, however, Green plans to cast his first ballot.

“It feels good to influence the direction of the county,” the Sebastopol resident said. “My vote here matters more than in a presidential election since California is not really a swing state.”

William Boschell, 32, rode his bicycle through the rain to cast a ballot and said he was motivated by Sebastopol city council elections and statewide ballot measures.

A chief concern was passing Proposition 30, which would levy a tax on the state’s wealthiest residents to support electric vehicle incentives, wildfire prevention and other climate change measures, Boschell said.

Locally, he expressed dissatisfaction with Sebastopol’s city council over a lack of affordable housing development and passage of a controversial ordinance restricting RV parking. Civil rights groups have sued the city over the measure.

Boschell, a four-year Sebastopol resident, said he wished there were younger candidates in the city race.

“I voted for what change I could where I could,” he said, “and that’s generally how I vote.”

– Andrew Graham

9:15 a.m.: Sonoma

At the Sonoma Valley Regional Library branch in Sonoma, the parking lot was mostly full around 9 a.m., and a trickle of motorists made their way around a horseshoe circuit to plop ballots in the box outside.

Inside the library, the mood was buoyant.

“Someone had to shove in their ballot, the box was so full,” poll worker Pegge Bastress said, pointing to a crate for completed ballots.

Eagerness was running so high in Sonoma, said another poll worker, Patricia Frates, that poll workers heard cars were backing up at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall – which had been a vote center during the June primary, but was not Tuesday. Frates was making calls to get someone to put up a sign there.

People were punching ballots in the library booths. But despite the drop box outside and the persistent drizzle, others were walking inside to hand-deliver their votes.

“They seem to like that personal contact of coming inside the building,” Frates said.

– Phil Barber

What’s on the ballot

Sonoma County residents will vote in municipal elections where the council majorities in eight cities are up for grabs: Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, Windsor and Sonoma.

There are no contested countywide races or ballot measures, but school bonds are up for a vote in six districts. Santa Rosa voters will decide whether to extend an existing quarter-cent sales tax measure that funds police and fire departments as well as the city’s violence prevention programming.

Cloverdale voters are set to decide whether to ban the use and sale of fireworks and Healdsburg residents could vote to allow the city to levy a new tax on businesses in the struggling cannabis industry.

What to do if you witness election interference or voting rights issues? Federal Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws.

Voters statewide are weighing in on seven ballot measures that would :protect abortion rights in California; legalize sports gambling; boost funding for arts and music education; tighten regulations on dialysis clinics; tax the wealthiest residents for climate change programs, wildfire response and electric vehicles incentives; and reconsider a state ban on flavored tobacco products.