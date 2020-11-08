Election speeds political change in Healdsburg, with more diverse, younger council

Voters in Healdsburg elevated two political newcomers to elected office last week, solidifying a more diverse and younger City Council in the wake of sustained calls for more equitable representation of minorities, expanded affordable housing development and a clearer focus on the city’s working-class families.

The election, which also handed Councilman David Hagele a second term, led to several historic firsts for Healdsburg, as voters elected the first Latina to the council in Skylaer Palacios. She will join attorney Ariel Kelley, the top vote-getter and a familiar face at City Hall, as well as the incumbent mayor, Evelyn Mitchell, in the council’s first all-female majority.

Palacios, 25, who grew up in Healdsburg and is of Latino, Black and Indigenous descent, also will be one of two people of color on the five-member council that until this summer was all white. That changed under the glare of national headlines after controversial comments by then-Mayor Leah Gold, who rejected calls for greater scrutiny of the police department amid public discussions about racial discrimination. Business owner Ozzy Jimenez was appointed to the vacated seat. He was the first person of color on the council in nearly three decades.

“It’s just a lot of drastic and necessary change happening all at one time,” said Palacios, a youth counselor and the 2014 Miss Sonoma County. “People are more open to change and starting to understand the need for certain perspectives that have not been heard to have an equal and balanced community.”

She emerged as a leading voice this year during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. Next month when she is sworn into office, she will have a newfound platform within City Hall to push for greater inclusiveness and consideration of the city’s underserved populations.

“I have a feeling of almost having to prove something, but I’m also not worried about it because I know how powerful diversity is, and the diversity of thought … so I am just really excited about getting started,” Palacios said.

Jimenez, 33, who is of Mexican descent and also the council’s second openly gay member, said the election results validated change that he said is underway and has been overdue in Healdsburg.

“I’m grateful to Healdsburg residents, the community and the voters, because they understand it, they get it — they understand historically our community has been underrepresented on the council. We’ve reached kind of an inflection point and we have an ability to be very progressive. I have high hopes to really seize the opportunity,” he said.

Hagele, 51, a commercial real estate broker, noted that the infusion of youth into the council would help inject new ideas and energy into work on some of the city’s greatest challenges, including an affordable housing crisis, the economic ruin tied to the pandemic, as well as a pronounced recent turnover of key city staff.

“We represent the residents but answer to the voters. Clearly the voters have spoken and the council made the right decision this summer,” Hagele said of Jimenez’s unanimous appointment. “But also now through the lens of youth and the younger generation of Healdsburg residents, I don’t think that can be discounted at all, and is a huge, huge positive for Healdsburg and its future.”

Kelley, 38, the co-founder and former chief executive of the nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg, currently serves as an appointee on the county’s Planning Commission. She likewise said the council appeared to have a mandate from voters to advance initiatives focused on racial and socioeconomic equality in Healdsburg. The city has one of the highest median housing prices countywide, nearing $800,000, but also a lower-income, predominantly Latino workforce that underpins the tourism and agricultural industries.

Kelley, an attorney, said the city must address what she called a “monumental task” — the childcare and health care disparities faced by local workers, the over-dependence on tourism as a driving force in the economy and the struggles of small businesses on the brink amid the pandemic.

“There’s an opportunity to build something new, because the ground is ripe for that change,” Kelley said. “I think it’s a very different perspective and a very different lived experience than ever before for the council and its past decision-makers. The byproduct will be better policy, and more policy that is more representative of the community that we have been elected to represent.”

Incoming City Manager Jeff Kay, who will join the city on Jan. 1, will be a focal point in that process. His transition into the role will have to be swift, however, with current interim City Manager Dave Kiff leaving at the end of the year to fill the same position in the city of Sonoma.

Beyond managing the city’s finances, Kay, 43, said he will make public outreach and engagement a primary focus, including to Healdsburg’s Latino population, which accounts for about 30% of its roughly 12,000 residents. He’ll also needs to make a number of hires, filling jobs that include the community development director, finance department head, as well assistant city manager. Police Chief Kevin Burke also announced last week he plans to retire in May.

With a pair of new council members and Jimenez having served just six months by the time Kelley and Palacios join, the council is bound to face a steep learning curve. Mitchell, the mayor, has been on the council for only two years, leaving Hagele as the longest-tenured member.

Palacios said her experiences, including her year serving as Miss Sonoma County — she is the first to win local elected office — have prepared her for the role. Come next month, she said, she and her colleagues will be up to the task.

“I think the definition of experience is kind of relative, because some say I have a lot of experience because I have lived in Healdsburg for so long,” Palacios said. “So I really know the culture and people and the way it’s changed the last several years. I feel like we’ve kind of drifted a little bit with how many people have left, so that’s definitely shifted the values of Healdsburg. My aim is to reestablish and kind of just realign with what our true values are — humility, community and caring.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.