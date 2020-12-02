Election winners take council seats in Sebastopol as Glass chosen mayor

The Sebastopol City Council braced for a challenging year ahead as it chose new leadership and seated a new council member at its regular Tuesday night meeting — the first since the Sonoma County Elections Office certified the Nov. 3 vote, which included a close race for one of two open council posts.

Front-runner Diana Rich, who finished with 30.5% of the vote in the five-way November contest, was sworn in remotely via Zoom on Tuesday, as was Councilwoman Neysa Hinton, who finished with 25.2%, winning reelection to a second term by just 55 votes.

The newly formed council also chose Una Glass as mayor for the coming year and council veteran Sarah Glade Gurney as vice mayor — both unanimously.

Glass, who has served in the role before, had been vice mayor this past year under outgoing Mayor Patrick Slayter, who had to pass the gavel figuratively, due to COVID-protection measures under which the council no longer meets in person.

Both acknowledged during lengthy remarks the profound uncertainty of the moment, brought on by the escalating COVID pandemic and related economic disaster, as well as social upheaval and climate change.

Glass called on her colleagues and the public to exercise patience in what is “a really hard time.”

“We need to give each other a break and remember that we’re going to work collaboratively to solve and try to address our problems,” she said.

In his own comments as outgoing mayor, Slayter, who has two years left in his current term, called on each and every individual to take action amid “a vast amount of uncertainty, angst and worry,” in which flooding, fires and disease have taken a heavy toll on the region.

“Almost a quarter of Americans are unemployed. Food security is at an all-time high. Climate change is still an existential threat,” he said.

He urged people to visit parks, go solar, fix things instead of discarding them, drive fuel-efficient cars.

“Organize a protest,” Slayter said. “Organize a counter protest. Punch a Nazi.”

Moments earlier, he had expressed dismay over the existence of hate groups and called for global action for social justice.

In her own comments, Rich, 61, said she wanted both those who voted for her and those who did not “to know that I will be here for Sebastopol, and I’m in for the long haul 110%.”

She also said she understood the city, like every other community, is facing massive challenges in confronting the pandemic, economic hardships, and long-standing social and environmental injustice.

“I don’t have my rose-colored glasses on,” she said. “I know it’s going to be hard, and I will be there for the difficult parts.”

That statement, though unexplained, was perhaps in reference to one made earlier by outgoing Councilman Michael Carnacchi, who lost his reelection bid last month, though he said Tuesday he found it brought him great relief.

“This huge burden has been lifted off my shoulders,” he said during the council meeting.

Carnacchi, 58, was elected to his first term four years ago with Hinton, then the top vote-getter. This she cycle endured three weeks of waiting to see if her second-place finish would hold.

Carnacchi did not spend money on either campaign and last month came in fourth out of five candidates, winning 10% of the vote, slightly more than 24-year-old Vaughn Higgenbotham, who finished with just under that in the final count.

Hinton, 56, who had 25.2% of the vote, edged out Planning Commission Chairman Evert Fernandez, who earned 24.5%.

Carnacchi was known for devoting substantial time and energy to his council work, much of it taken away from his custom boot-making business downtown. But he was often was at odds with the council majority and conceded substantial frustration in an interview before the meeting.

Council members acknowledged the occasional friction even as they thanked him Tuesday for his dedication to the city and community.

He told the council Tuesday he was grateful for what he had learned and the opportunity to serve.

Then he said to Rich, “I am fairly out, and you are fairly in, so now we will see which one of us is the happiest.”

