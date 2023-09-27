11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Drive Electric, Save More: Navigating EV Rebates and Charging Options

Interested in an electric vehicle?

An EV showcase hosted by Sonoma Clean Power in Santa Rosa on Saturday may be the place for you.

The four-hour event will feature guidance in English and in Spanish on the advantages, operation and variable features of popular EV models as well as assistance navigating the many financial incentives and rebates, and available charging options.

The 11 a.m. showcase comes as EV sales continue to climb across the nation and options proliferate for plug-in and all-electric cars and trucks. But it’s scheduled as part of the Sonoma Clean Power’s celebration of National Drive Electric Week, an awareness campaign intended to persuade more people to drive electric.

“Right now, the switch to EVs is the biggest step we can take to ensure a more sustainable future free of polluting fossil fuels,” Sonoma Clean Power Program Manager Brant Arthur said in a news release.

“Our showcase is the only one of its kind in the North Bay area during Drive Electric Week. It’s a great opportunity for individuals to check out some of the latest EV models on the market and talk with EV owners about the benefits of EV adoption — from cost savings to environmental impacts,” Arthur said.

All-electric vehicles offer a cleaner way to drive and account for lower cumulative carbon emissions than combustion engine cars when manufacturing and power generation are included, Arthur said. Through their life cycle, EVs account for about a fifth of the total carbon emissions of gas-powered vehicles, he said.

For customers of Sonoma Clean Power, the electricity also is sourced from a greener power portfolio, with a higher share derived from wind, solar and geothermal facilities than offered by PG&E and other large utilities in the state.

Sonoma Clean Power is the dominant electricity supplier in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, where 3,511 electric vehicles were sold in 2022, according to Arthur.

During the first half of this year, sales were up to 2,146.

With many more models and styles available now, “people can look for something that meets their needs or matches their tastes,” Arthur said.

Consumers can save money in a variety of ways, including earning up to $7,500 in federal tax credits for new vehicle purchases and up to $4,000 for used ones.

Additional discounts and incentives exist for charging equipment, deeply reducing the cost.

Sonoma Clean Power’s Advanced Energy Center in downtown Santa Rosa, where the showcase will be held, has resources available to help consumers make the switch to electric vehicles.

But specific presentations are planned Saturday to help people evaluate their options and to learn from experienced EV drivers about long-distance travel strategies.

“We’re really creating a space where people who are curious can get their questions answered,” Arthur said.

Both presentations will be provided in English and Spanish during the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. event.

Several electric vehicles also will be on display, including a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup owned by the City of Santa Rosa. A Ford E-Transit electric commercial van bought by nonprofit Face-to-Face through a special program for nonprofit organizations also will be shown.

The event is co-sponsored by the North Bay Electric Auto Association.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.