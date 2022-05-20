Electrical fire causes $50,000 damage to Santa Rosa assisted living facility
An electrical issue was to blame for a Wednesday fire at a Santa Rosa assisted living facility that caused $50,000 in damage, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
At around 10:30 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department received calls that a fire alarm was going off and smoke was coming from Primrose Alzheimer’s Living at 2080 Guerneville Road in northwest Santa Rosa, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke coming from a doorway and attic vents of a one-story building. It was a day use center for the facility and not occupied at the time of the blaze, according to the release.
The fire, which was in a storage and maintenance room at the back of the building, was brought under control within 15 minutes.
The blaze did not extend into the facility’s living areas, but there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure and in the attic, fire officials said.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
