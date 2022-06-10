Electrical fire causes outage in downtown Sonoma

An underground circuit at the restaurant Maya started an electrical fire which caused an outage to downtown Sonoma residents and businesses Friday afternoon, authorities said.

It may take several hours for the outage to be fixed, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ivan Gavrilchik. The outage impacted properties from Sonoma Plaza to the coffee shop Dutch Bros on the 700 block of Broadway.

The electrical fire was extinguished and firefighters were wrapping up the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

