A game of KABOOM! ensued at a table with four Steele Lane Elementary second graders on Tuesday after school. The name of the game: to read the three, four, and five syllable words written out on Popsicle sticks, get as many as possible, and avoid the stick that reads “KABOOM!”

Across from the students, Sonoma County Office of Education Equity Coordinator Alejandra Solis-Peréz pulled one of the sticks from the hardest batch of words as an example before the game began.

The words in that pile were four and five syllable words with no pattern, she explained. The students did not have to start there. And yet:

“Dep—” one student said, starting to sound out the word on the stick Solis-Peréz held up.

“Depending!” shouted another student, second grader Lelani Ledisma.

The four students are part of the Early Literacy Enrichment or ELITE program to bridge the literacy gap in literacy that Sonoma County students face after disruptions to learning like the pandemic and wildfires.

The five-week after-school program piloted at Steele Lane in February, and in its second cycle of students. A maximum of 23 students are enrolled in each session.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2b_qIOiEhYs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The school was chosen based on its high percentage of diverse students, often a marker for lower literacy rates. The program is funded by the Made in Santa Rosa foundation, which is raising money for the program and hopes to offer it at four other schools with the most need.

“It's an equity model, so that more services and resources are provided for those schools — (with) English learners, Latino students and foster youth,” said county Deputy Superintendent Diann Kitamura, who designed the format with Solis-Peréz.

The program follows the county’s adopted social justice standards around identity and “learning for justice.“

The framework aims to help students recognize their identity; talk about family history and culture; and know that their identity does not fully describe their whole self. It also seeks to teach that each student is both similar and different from their peers and that they should not make others feel badly about their identity.

“Yes, we’re trying to help them with reading,” Solis-Peréz said. “But its really like, if they feel like they belong, and someone cares about them, and they see themselves in it, you don’t have to try hard for them to reach academic (success).”

Literacy in Sonoma County

Priority students are based on the research of literacy rates in the county, Kitamura said, which for students of color, trail far behind the state-average.

Each year, every third grader across the state takes a benchmark literacy and mathematics assessment. A student’s ability to read by the end of that year is often a predictor of high school graduation.

“In fourth grade, the jump in standards is pretty significant … the curriculum becomes deeper and richer,” Kitamura said.

Foundational skills that students learn from kindergarten to second grade are the basis for comprehension that begins in third grade and beyond.

Last year, 47.6% of third grade students statewide met or exceeded literacy standards; in Sonoma County, only 41.1% of students met or exceeded the same standards. When looking at breakdowns in race, the numbers are worse.

Slightly more than a third — 34% — of Sonoma County’s African American third grade students met the standards; 30.5% of Hispanic students; 29% of Indigenous students; and only 14% of students with disabilities met the literacy standard.

“These numbers demonstrate the need for literacy that is not teaching all children, but really being intentional and specific around strategies for African American students, Hispanic students, students with disabilities and American Indian students,” Kitamura said.

The program, which has a capacity of 23 students per five-week term, will move next year to Brook Hill Elementary, where 82% of the students are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

The other three schools in line are: Albert Biella Elementary, Monroe Elementary and Lincoln Elementary.

The program’s focus on social justice ensures students are reading books about identity and community, with the hope that being able to recognize themselves in the literature will cause more interest and investment, Kitamura said.

Feeling a sense of belonging in a classroom helps students engage with the curriculum, research shows.

Other factors that improve literacy is a safe, close relationship with their teachers. Throughout the five-week session, students are separated into small groups and work individually with either Solis-Peréz, a teacher or an instructional aide.