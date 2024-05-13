New literacy program bridges the gap for Sonoma County second graders

The ELITE program aims to bridge the gap between elementary students of color, who trail behind their peers in literacy proficiency.|
ADRIANA GUTIERREZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

A game of KABOOM! ensued at a table with four Steele Lane Elementary second graders on Tuesday after school. The name of the game: to read the three, four, and five syllable words written out on Popsicle sticks, get as many as possible, and avoid the stick that reads “KABOOM!”

Across from the students, Sonoma County Office of Education Equity Coordinator Alejandra Solis-Peréz pulled one of the sticks from the hardest batch of words as an example before the game began.

The words in that pile were four and five syllable words with no pattern, she explained. The students did not have to start there. And yet:

“Dep—” one student said, starting to sound out the word on the stick Solis-Peréz held up.

“Depending!” shouted another student, second grader Lelani Ledisma.

The four students are part of the Early Literacy Enrichment or ELITE program to bridge the literacy gap in literacy that Sonoma County students face after disruptions to learning like the pandemic and wildfires.

The five-week after-school program piloted at Steele Lane in February, and in its second cycle of students. A maximum of 23 students are enrolled in each session.

The school was chosen based on its high percentage of diverse students, often a marker for lower literacy rates. The program is funded by the Made in Santa Rosa foundation, which is raising money for the program and hopes to offer it at four other schools with the most need.

“It's an equity model, so that more services and resources are provided for those schools — (with) English learners, Latino students and foster youth,” said county Deputy Superintendent Diann Kitamura, who designed the format with Solis-Peréz.

The program follows the county’s adopted social justice standards around identity and “learning for justice.“

The framework aims to help students recognize their identity; talk about family history and culture; and know that their identity does not fully describe their whole self. It also seeks to teach that each student is both similar and different from their peers and that they should not make others feel badly about their identity.

“Yes, we’re trying to help them with reading,” Solis-Peréz said. “But its really like, if they feel like they belong, and someone cares about them, and they see themselves in it, you don’t have to try hard for them to reach academic (success).”

Literacy in Sonoma County

Priority students are based on the research of literacy rates in the county, Kitamura said, which for students of color, trail far behind the state-average.

Each year, every third grader across the state takes a benchmark literacy and mathematics assessment. A student’s ability to read by the end of that year is often a predictor of high school graduation.

“In fourth grade, the jump in standards is pretty significant … the curriculum becomes deeper and richer,” Kitamura said.

Foundational skills that students learn from kindergarten to second grade are the basis for comprehension that begins in third grade and beyond.

Last year, 47.6% of third grade students statewide met or exceeded literacy standards; in Sonoma County, only 41.1% of students met or exceeded the same standards. When looking at breakdowns in race, the numbers are worse.

Slightly more than a third — 34% — of Sonoma County’s African American third grade students met the standards; 30.5% of Hispanic students; 29% of Indigenous students; and only 14% of students with disabilities met the literacy standard.

“These numbers demonstrate the need for literacy that is not teaching all children, but really being intentional and specific around strategies for African American students, Hispanic students, students with disabilities and American Indian students,” Kitamura said.

The program, which has a capacity of 23 students per five-week term, will move next year to Brook Hill Elementary, where 82% of the students are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

The other three schools in line are: Albert Biella Elementary, Monroe Elementary and Lincoln Elementary.

The program’s focus on social justice ensures students are reading books about identity and community, with the hope that being able to recognize themselves in the literature will cause more interest and investment, Kitamura said.

Feeling a sense of belonging in a classroom helps students engage with the curriculum, research shows.

Other factors that improve literacy is a safe, close relationship with their teachers. Throughout the five-week session, students are separated into small groups and work individually with either Solis-Peréz, a teacher or an instructional aide.

“We lost time in learning, and so now what are we going to do to make up for that?” Kitamura said. “That's what we want to do with ELITE — we want to make up for some of that lost time for them to learn by having this after school program.”

Made in Santa Rosa, funding ELITE

The education foundation, Made in Santa Rosa, helped fund the ELITE program through grants and donor outreach. The Steele Lane program, two five-week sessions, was funded by a grant through the Santa Rosa Vintner’s Foundation.

The program costs around $12,000 to fund 63 students separated into three five-week sessions, said Lisa Alexander, the foundation’s executive director.

The organization has funded 31 enrichment programs centered on music, sports, art, STEAM, and school culture since 2022.

“If we had more funding, we could hire another teacher, more aides … and be able to offer the program to many more students throughout the school year,” Alexander said.

To donate to Made in Santa Rosa’s foundation, visit their donation tab: Donate — Made In Santa Rosa Education Foundation

How the program works

The beginning of each Tuesday and Friday after-school session begins with a “Community Circle.”

“I start with the circle piece, just because kids are not going to open up about things like race, if they don’t know you, and they don’t get to know you,” Solis-Perez said.

During Community Circle on a recent Tuesday, fourth grade Teacher Sam Kim read “Where Are You From?” a book by Yamile Saied Mendez, which outlined a young girls navigation of the titular question.

In the story, the girl’s abuelo — which many of the students shouted out meant grandpa — tells her she is from “open, free land,” “from where the condor roosts his family,” and from “the warm blue ocean.”

The student’s examined their identity — whether its rooted geographically or based on the things, people and places you value.

It was the center of one of the small group activities later on in the session. The students answered the question by drawing and writing words they identified with.

“We could say we’re from Santa Rosa, or we’re from California,” Kim said to a group of four students. “I’m going to challenge your brain, and I want to remind you of something in the story — you can be from a place, but we can be from somewhere else.”

“A place that’s very special to my heart is the ocean, so I said ‘I am from the ocean,’” Kim continued. “Another place that might be special for you is Steele Lane.”

Students wrote words like “football,” “family,” and “Sonic,” as in the video game. One student wrote they were from “a peaceful land.”

“For me, social justice standards are not new standards — they’re embedded in the way I teach my content,” Kim said after the students were dismissed for the day. “I want my students to see themselves in the books we read.”

Her students were clearly engaged — answering Kim’s questions when Spanish words appeared in the book, and helping their peers in separate activities.

The third small-group activity, led by instructional assistant Mark Weigle, had students cut out the individual letters of the word “belonging” to practice spelling words with the -ing ending while simultaneously talking about the word’s meaning.

By rotating through each activity, the students practiced sight reading, phonics and went over reading rules about elongated vowels and silent “e’s.”

“The foundational skills is the first part; you have to be able to break that code right before you become a fluent reader,” said Steele Lane Principal Amber Williams. “We're doing foundational skills work, we're doing that comprehension piece, and really connecting with the content. Its all happening at the same time in this program.”

Success in a short time period

Both Kim and Solis-Peréz spoke of their students’ improvements just three weeks into the current session.

Students are problem solving on their own, helping each other with activities and showing better concentration.

“And it’s not necessarily just academic,” Kim said. “I think some of them feel a lot more comfortable to speak in a group.”

She spoke of one student who had previously given her answers to questions directly in Kim’s ear, which she then would share with the class.

“I would say what she wanted to say — which I’m totally fine with — but then today, for her to volunteer and share in her own words was really special,” Kim said.

The impact of the program is clear, parents say.

“His reading and writing is improving, he’s wanting to read more,” said parent Eliseo Lopez. “It seems like he is more involved, and he wants to be here.”

Lopez said that while his son, Isaac, has connected with the teachers, he feels his success so far is also due to the program’s design.

“Everybody is a part of it — it seems like unity here,” Lopez said.

And while he was hesitant at first to enroll Isaac in the program, he decided the extra help was better than none.

“I didn’t get that for myself, and my parents were a little bit different,” Lopez said. “I thought, it’s time to change the cycle and shoot for education because I know that’s the way out.”

Report For America corps member Adriana Gutierrez covers education and child welfare issues for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at Adriana.Gutierrez@pressdemocrat.com.

