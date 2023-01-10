Ellen DeGeneres shares Instagram video showing rising floodwaters in Montecito

Former TV talk show host and Hollywood super star Ellen DeGeneres lives with her wife, Portia de Rossi, in Montecito, California and she had a message for her fans and followers; stay put and shelter in place.

In the Instagram post DeGeneres warns; “This is crazy. We are having unprecedented rain. This creek next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up, and it’s going to go up another two feet.”

She went on to say, “we need to be nicer to Mother Nature because Mother Nature’s not happy with us. Let’s all do our part. Stay safe, everybody.”