Elon Musk refused to enable Ukraine drone attack on Russian fleet

Elon Musk foiled an attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet last year by refusing to let Ukraine use his satellite network to guide its drones, Musk has acknowledged, provoking a furious response from a top official in Kyiv and renewing questions about the global power wielded by a multibillionaire business owner.

Ukraine’s military forces have relied heavily on the Starlink satellites owned by Musk’s SpaceX company for communications since Russia disabled Ukraine’s internet services as part of its invasion in early 2022. But Musk would not allow the network to be used for an attack last September with maritime drones on the Russian naval base at Sevastopol in Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Russia illegally seized in 2014.

At the time of the attempted attack, Musk spoke with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, who had told him an attack on Crimea “could lead to a nuclear response,” according to a biography of Musk by Walter Isaacson.

Musk confirmed elements of the story, writing on his social network X, formerly Twitter, “If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.”

Within days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Musk began sending Starlink terminals to the country in response to public pleas from Ukrainian officials. Throughout the war, the connectivity provided by Starlink has been pivotal for Ukraine’s military to coordinate drone strikes and gather intelligence.

Isaacson’s account left several questions unanswered, including who had initiated the call between Musk and Antonov, and whether Musk had revealed the planned attack to the Russian ambassador. The book says that Musk consulted with Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, and Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but not whether the U.S. officials urged him to allow the attack to proceed.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, accused Musk of enabling Russian aggression. Because of Musk’s decision, “civilians, children are being killed,” he wrote on X on Thursday. “This is the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego.”