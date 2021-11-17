Elon Musk's historic Hillsborough mansion finally sells after 18 months on the market

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's final Bay Area estate has sold for $32 million after nearly 18 months of stagnating on the market.

Barron's reported Tuesday that the 47-acre mansion "went into contract" this weekend, but details — including the identity of the buyer — remain scant.

The home first landed on the market in May 2020, when Musk announced that he intended to get rid of "almost all physical possessions." It was listed by Musk at $35 million at that point, before disappearing in November 2020.

It was later relisted by Musk this June for $37.5 million, before being taken down in September and relisted through real estate agents Mary and Brent Gullixson of Compass a month later.

In June, the tech tycoon tweeted that he wanted "a large family who will live there" to buy the estate.

According to a fact sheet on the Gullixsons' website, the property on Crystal Springs Road boasts seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and a half-bathroom and new features such as a hydraulic lift wall dividing a dining room and "music room" that can be removed when needed. It also has a kitchen with "space for a personal chef."

It also boasts a veritable history. The estate, once known as de Guigné Court, was passed down through the de Guigné family from its original buyer, Christian de Guigné, who was referred to in a 1920 article as a "well known capitalist."

The estate was last owned by Christian de Guigné IV, who put it on the market for an astounding $100 million in 2013. (It was later bought for just over $23 million.)

This quick sell — especially considering that the property sold for $5 million less than it was initially listed — may indicate Musk following through on his highly publicized intentions to flee the state after he announced Tesla headquarters was moving to Austin.

He said in a June tweet that he had moved to Texas and was renting a home from SpaceX in Boca Chica, Texas.

A spokesperson for Compass did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.

SFGATE local editor Tessa McLean contributed to this report.